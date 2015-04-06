Rounder EA

ROUNDER Expert Advisor

  

Rounder was built to trade round numbers as a grid type system.

  • Easy to setup
  • Trailing Stop for Entry Trade
  • "Close All" Chart Button
  • Controllable drawdown with MaxLoss
  • Different options to control behavior 
  • Three lot size modes {SAFE, MEDIUM, AGGRESSIVE}
  • Draws grid at round numbers

SETTINGS:

MagicNumber: Magic Number used for orders

RecoveryTP: Take Profit used if more than one trade is opened
OpenOpposite: If open a trade in the opposite direction if true
ReverseTrades: Will reverse the buy/sell orders if true
CloseOpposite: Close opposite trades on opposite entry signal. 

UseTrailingStop: Turns on trailing stop for entry trades
TrailingStart: When to initialize trailing stop in pips

Lot_Mode: Choose from three ways to handle lot sizes {SAFE, MEDIUM, AGGRESSIVE}
Lot_Size: Starting Lot Size
TakeProfit: Take profit for entry trades in pips
StopLoss: Stop Loss for all orders in pips
MaxPairLoss: Percentage of account balance to close all pair trades
MaxOpen: Total amount of open trades allowed
MaxSpread: Max Spread

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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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