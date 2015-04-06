Rounder EA

SETTINGS:

MagicNumber: Magic Number used for orders

RecoveryTP: Take Profit used if more than one trade is opened

OpenOpposite: If open a trade in the opposite direction if true

ReverseTrades: Will reverse the buy/sell orders if true

CloseOpposite: Close opposite trades on opposite entry signal.



UseTrailingStop: Turns on trailing stop for entry trades

TrailingStart: When to initialize trailing stop in pips

Lot_Mode: Choose from three ways to handle lot sizes {SAFE, MEDIUM, AGGRESSIVE}

Lot_Size: Starting Lot Size

TakeProfit: Take profit for entry trades in pips

StopLoss: Stop Loss for all orders in pips

MaxPairLoss: Percentage of account balance to close all pair trades

MaxOpen: Total amount of open trades allowed

MaxSpread: Max Spread