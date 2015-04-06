Rounder EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.3
- Activations: 5
ROUNDER Expert Advisor
Rounder was built to trade round numbers as a grid type system.
- Easy to setup
- Trailing Stop for Entry Trade
- "Close All" Chart Button
- Controllable drawdown with MaxLoss
- Different options to control behavior
- Three lot size modes {SAFE, MEDIUM, AGGRESSIVE}
- Draws grid at round numbers
SETTINGS:
MagicNumber: Magic Number used for orders
RecoveryTP: Take Profit used if more than one trade is opened
OpenOpposite: If open a trade in the opposite direction if true
ReverseTrades: Will reverse the buy/sell orders if true
CloseOpposite: Close opposite trades on opposite entry signal.
UseTrailingStop: Turns on trailing stop for entry trades
TrailingStart: When to initialize trailing stop in pips
Lot_Mode: Choose from three ways to handle lot sizes {SAFE, MEDIUM, AGGRESSIVE}
Lot_Size: Starting Lot Size
TakeProfit: Take profit for entry trades in pips
StopLoss: Stop Loss for all orders in pips
MaxPairLoss: Percentage of account balance to close all pair trades
MaxOpen: Total amount of open trades allowed
MaxSpread: Max Spread