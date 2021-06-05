Buy Dip

Buy the Dip is an easy way to make money in the crypto and stock market.


Welcome to my product page. My name is Paul, I am from Romania and  I am a programmer with more than 10 years coding experience. I worked on many different projects independent and also with different companies.

I am a driven, passionate and fair person and I like to focus on results.


ROBOT INTRODUCTION

By the Dip was especially created for crypto, stock and indexes markets. The principle is pretty simple: when the robot is attached to the chart it opens a buy order with the lot specified and the order has a take profit set based on the profit decided by you. If the market declines with a percent you specify it will open a new order which can have a lot a litle bit bigger than the previous order. At each new order the take profit will be modified according to the profit you want. 

When the market recovers it will close all orders with profit.


EA SETTINGS

Input Name
Description
Notes / Examples  
Model (when to perform operations)

This is performed before it calculates if the decline percent is met.


When to check if it can open a new order:

  • On new bar = when a new bar starts

  • On new bar or no orders = when a new bar starts or there are no open orders

  • Every tick = on every price change   

The robot uses the selected timeframe from the MT4 toolbar!


The most conservative option is 'On new bar', while the most aggressive one is 'Every tick'.
Initial lot size
The first order will always have this lot size.

Lot multiplier
T he multiplier used to determine next orders lots

e.g.: if first order has 0.05 lots and lot multiplier is 1.333 the next order lot will be 0.05 * 1.333 = 0.06665 which is rounded and results in 0.07 lots


Most common multipliers used are: 1.1, 1.2, 1.33, 1.4, 1.66
Drop percentage
It will open a new order only when the actual price is < (drop percentage) of last order open price
e.g.: last order open price was 250; ‘Drop percentage’ is 10. A new order will be opened only when the price will be: 250 - (10% * 250) = 225
Profit per each 0.01 lot (account currency)
Define how much profit you need for each 0.01 lots of opened orders
e.g.: you have 3 orders opened which have in total 0.25 lots; ‘Profit per each 0.01 lot’ is 10€ which means the TP for all orders will be calculated so that when is reached the total orders profit will be: 0.25 / 0.01 * 10 = 250€
Magic Number

This is used by the expert advisor to open new orders. Needs to be a number, not characters.

If you use this EA on different charts you need to use a different magic number each time.
Rectangle width (Strategy Tester)
This is used only in Strategy Tester to display statistics. Based on you screen resolution you will need to adapt this value in order to see all statistics.


TESTING

All our backtesting is done using tick data, modeling quality is 99.90%. This provides the most accurate results

We’ve also incorporated our own statistics which provides much more information than the Strategy Tester Report tab does.


SUPPORT

Contact me on Telegram (please use ‘Buy the Dip’ as your first word) and based on your account type, balance and expectations I will provide you guidance. 

You can always count on full support. Do not hesitate to contact me for any problems / questions / ideas  you may have. I will respond for sure. 


OTHERS

  • We strongly recommend using a VPS with this robot. We recommend myforexvps.com because this is the one which we are using it for more than 1 year without any problems.


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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (4)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
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ActInvest
CODEINVEST S.R.L.
5 (1)
Experts
ActInvest is a customizable robot that can be adapted to work on any timeframe and any financial market. The robot is based on mathematical logic and an enhanced version of Martingale. It has powerful tools to reduce losses. It can trade one or both directions at the same time. It can be used in correlation with manual trading as well. Can be used in all timeframes and with all forex pairs. With the proper settings it can also be used for metals (including gold), indexes, or even stocks. There i
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