Buy the Dip is an easy way to make money in the crypto and stock market.

Welcome to my product page. My name is Paul, I am from Romania and I am a programmer with more than 10 years coding experience. I worked on many different projects independent and also with different companies.

I am a driven, passionate and fair person and I like to focus on results.

ROBOT INTRODUCTION

By the Dip was especially created for crypto, stock and indexes markets. The principle is pretty simple: when the robot is attached to the chart it opens a buy order with the lot specified and the order has a take profit set based on the profit decided by you. If the market declines with a percent you specify it will open a new order which can have a lot a litle bit bigger than the previous order. At each new order the take profit will be modified according to the profit you want.

When the market recovers it will close all orders with profit.

EA SETTINGS

Input Name

Description

Notes / Examples Model (when to perform operations)

This is performed before it calculates if the decline percent is met.

When to check if it can open a new order: On new bar = when a new bar starts On new bar or no orders = when a new bar starts or there are no open orders

Every tick = on every price change The robot uses the selected timeframe from the MT4 toolbar!

The most conservative option is 'On new bar', while the most aggressive one is 'Every tick'.

Initial lot size

The first order will always have this lot size.



Lot multiplier

T he multiplier used to determine next orders lots

e.g.: if first order has 0.05 lots and lot multiplier is 1.333 the next order lot will be 0.05 * 1.333 = 0.06665 which is rounded and results in 0.07 lots

Most common multipliers used are: 1.1, 1.2, 1.33, 1.4, 1.66

Drop percentage

It will open a new order only when the actual price is < (drop percentage) of last order open price

e.g.: last order open price was 250; ‘Drop percentage’ is 10. A new order will be opened only when the price will be: 250 - (10% * 250) = 225

Profit per each 0.01 lot (account currency)

Define how much profit you need for each 0.01 lots of opened orders

e.g.: you have 3 orders opened which have in total 0.25 lots; ‘Profit per each 0.01 lot’ is 10€ which means the TP for all orders will be calculated so that when is reached the total orders profit will be: 0.25 / 0.01 * 10 = 250€

Magic Number

This is used by the expert advisor to open new orders. Needs to be a number, not characters. If you use this EA on different charts you need to use a different magic number each time.



Rectangle width (Strategy Tester)

This is used only in Strategy Tester to display statistics. Based on you screen resolution you will need to adapt this value in order to see all statistics.





TESTING

All our backtesting is done using tick data, modeling quality is 99.90%. This provides the most accurate results.

We’ve also incorporated our own statistics which provides much more information than the Strategy Tester Report tab does.

SUPPORT

Contact me on Telegram (please use ‘Buy the Dip’ as your first word) and based on your account type, balance and expectations I will provide you guidance.

You can always count on full support. Do not hesitate to contact me for any problems / questions / ideas you may have. I will respond for sure.

OTHERS