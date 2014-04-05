Multi Timeframe MA MT5

Multi Timeframe MA MT5 is an indicator that offers the representation of up to 3 MAs with different Periods and Timeframes. This allows the user to reprensent in one chart and timeframe information coming from other timeframes and get notified as any of the MAs crosses another one. Multi Timeframe MA is the first indicator in the market that offers Multi Timeframe interactions and a high customization level from up to 7 different MA types (SMA, EMA, WMA, Smooth MA, HullMA, RMA, TEMA) and all the available price data source to be used for the calculations. This flexibility makes the Multi Timeframe MA indicator easily adaptable for any Asset and Timeframe.

Moving averages (MAs) are widely used to smooth the price trend by filtering short-term price movements. One of their multiple functionalities is to help identifying trend direction and determining support and resistance levels. It also offers possible entry points the crosses of several MAs or points for partial take profits at the retest of the faster MA.

Ideal for HOLD, SCALPING and SWING strategies

At the same time, Multi Timeframe MA provides a system of alerts and notifications on the mobile phone and on the MT5 Terminal at any MA cross.

Some of the characteristics of the indicator are the following:

  • Time saving
  • Ease the identification of the trend
  • Ease of decision-making for entries and taking full or partial benefits
  • Highly customizable
  • Functional in all pairs (Crypto, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities ...)
  • Perfect for Scalping or Swing trading
  • Alerts and notifications on the MT5 terminal and on the mobile phone

Input parameters

Settings:

  • Price Source: Price source for the calculations
  • MA type: Moving average type for the algorithm( SMA, EMA, WMA, Smooth MA, HullMA, RMA, TEMA )
  • Enable different Timeframe: Enable different timeframes between MAs
  • Enable MA 2: Enables MA 2
  • Enable MA 3: Enables MA 3
  • Period 1: Period for the first MA
  • Period 2: Period for the second MA
  • Period 3: Period for the third MA
  • Timeframe MA 1: Timeframe for the first MA
  • Timeframe MA 2: Timeframe for the second MA
  • Timeframe MA 3: Timeframe for the third MA
    Visualization:

    • Enable Multicolor: 2 colored MAs

    Notifications:

    • Alerts at Crosses: Enables alerts on the MT5 Terminal at MA crosses
    • Activate Notifications: Enables phone Notifications

    Support and questions

    Do not hesitate to contact me for any questions and support

    Author

    Diego Arribas, private investor and speculator, automation engineer in the aerospace industry

