DoIt Trade Coach AI MT5
- Utilities
- Diego Arribas Lopez
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
DoIt Trade Coach AI (MT5/MT4) — AI Trade Validator for Manual Traders
You are the trader. The AI is your second opinion.
DoIt Trade Coach AI is a MetaTrader utility that helps you validate your trade ideas before you enter: you propose direction + Entry/SL/TP, the AI analyzes the setup, explains what’s strong/weak, suggests improvements, and lets you execute directly from the panel.
This is NOT an automated trading EA.
You stay in control — the AI supports your decision-making.
🧠 WHAT YOU CAN DO (IN SECONDS)
Propose your trade
• Select BUY / SELL
• Set Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit by dragging lines on the chart or typing values
• See live risk/reward information in the panel
Get AI feedback on demand
• Verdict: Good / Needs Adjustment / Not Recommended
• Confidence score with a visual bar
• Clear reasoning and suggestions
• Market regime detection (Trending / Ranging / Volatile)
Improve and execute
• AI can suggest optimized Entry / SL / TP (shown as dotted lines)
• One-click: execute your proposal OR execute the suggested version
✅ KEY FEATURES
✅ Daily Bias Analysis
• AI-generated daily direction with probability
• “Look For” and “Avoid” guidance
• Key condition for bias confirmation
• Pivot level reference
• Manual refresh button
✅ Trade Proposal Analysis
• Verdict + confidence score + detailed reasoning
• Suggestions to improve your levels (Entry/SL/TP)
• Optional account context can be included (exposure, correlation, daily loss, risk size)
✅ Key Levels & Multi-Timeframe Context
• Support/Resistance key levels with strength (star rating)
• Multi-timeframe analysis (M15, H1, H4, D1 — configurable)
• Key levels can be displayed on the chart
✅ Interactive Chart Workflow
• Draggable Entry / SL / TP lines with real-time panel sync
• Suggested AI levels shown on the chart
✅ Cost Controls (you control API spend)
• Choose market data depth: Minimal / Standard / Deep
• Configure timeframes + bars sent to the AI
• Daily API cost limit + cost tracking (auto reset at midnight)
✅ 6 AI Providers + Smart Fallback
• OpenAI, Anthropic (Claude), Google (Gemini), xAI (Grok), DeepSeek, Alibaba (Qwen)
• Circuit breaker fallback: automatically switches to a backup provider after N consecutive errors
✅ Quality-of-life
• State persistence when changing timeframes (keeps your proposal/analysis context)
⚙️ REQUIREMENTS
• MetaTrader 5
• API key from at least one supported provider
• WebRequest enabled for the provider URL
• Works on any symbol and timeframe
⚙️ SETUP (3 STEPS)
Get an API key from your preferred provider
Enable WebRequest:
Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → “Allow WebRequest” → Add your provider URL
-
Attach to a chart, paste your API key, select provider/model — done.
Provider URLs in UserGuide
📚 DOCUMENTATION
Complete HTML User Guide included with detailed explanations of all features, settings, and best practices.
DoIt Trade Coach AI — Learn. Validate. Execute.
Made by DoIt Trading (creator of DoIt Alpha Pulse AI).