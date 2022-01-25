A fundamental technical indicator that allows you to assess the current market situation in order to enter the market of the selected currency pair in a trend and with minimal risk.





Many beginners who first enter the market often have better luck than a professional who has spent years learning. The reason for this phenomenon is the unconscious entry of beginners into the trend, when even without any indicators it becomes clear where the market is moving.





The Apartment indicator basically uses the process of detecting the rate of change in price growth and allows you to find entry and exit points from the market. It was created on the basis of the original indicators for finding extremes, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side, thanks to it you will know when this happens.





The indicator calculates the most probable trend stop/reverse zones, zones of confident trend movements. A complex algorithm is a combination of several indicators dynamically changing in the market. Recommended timeframes for use - М15 - h4.





The following are taken into account:

rate of price change;

relative deviation angle of the graph;

average amplitude of price movement;

price exits from its "comfort zone";

Parameters: