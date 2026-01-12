Quantum Basket
- Experts
- Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
- Version: 1.26
- Activations: 5
Quantum Basket is a professional trading advisor for MetaTrader 5 that uses a multi-signal system based on the Trader Dynamics Index (TDI), trend filtering, and basket-level trade management.
The advisor is designed for traders who value risk control, transparent logic, and adaptation to market conditions.
Quantum Basket is a fully automated trading advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform, developed according to the principles of professional portfolio management .
Unlike classic advisors, Quantum Basket :
-
manages trades at the basket level rather than individual orders
-
uses several independent trading signals
-
applies multi-level input filtering
-
does not use blind martingale
Trading logic
Each trading signal forms its own independent basket :
-
TDI Cross
-
MBL Cross
-
TDI Sharkfin
Each basket:
-
has its own magic number
-
controlled independently
-
can be scaled using controlled grid logic
The grid is activated only after a confirmed signal .
Filtration system (Confluence Filters)
All filters are modular and can be enabled or disabled:
Trending filters
-
EMA Fast / EMA Slow crossover
-
Internal HMA filter (without using iCustom)
Levels and zones
-
Filtering by RSI levels (50 or custom zones 30/70)
-
Supply and Demand Zones Based on Market Structure and ATR
Fibonacci Premium / Discount
-
Automatic detection of premium and discount zones (50–61.8%)
If zonal and Fibonacci filters are disabled, the advisor continues to operate in standard mode.
Controlled grid system
Quantum Basket uses a controlled grid rather than an aggressive martingale:
-
limiting the maximum number of orders
-
fixed or expandable pitch
-
Selecting a lot calculation method:
-
fixed
-
risk % of capital
-
multiplier for addition
-
Risk management at the basket level
Each basket supports:
✔ Take Profit
-
in points from the break-even point
-
in fixed currency
-
as a percentage of capital
-
dynamic TP (adaptation when expanding the grid)
✔ Stop Loss
-
fixed amount
-
% of capital
-
points from breakeven
-
additional global SL (optional)
All exit decisions are made based on the overall basket result , not on individual trades.
IMPORTANT
-
The advisor does not use blind martingale
-
Does not guarantee a fixed return
-
Operates in accordance with current market conditions
-
Suitable for manual optimization and testing
Recommended conditions
-
Timeframes: M5 – M15
-
Symbols: Forex, Metals (XAUUSD separate preset recommended)
-
Shoulder: from 1:100
-
Deposit: from $300 (depending on risk settings)