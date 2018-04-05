Little Boy Gold Miner

This smart EA is based on Fake outs caused by Market movers when they're trying to liquidate positions

It is based on the following Concepts:

  1. Liquidity Grab:

    • A liquidity grab typically refers to a trading strategy that aims to take advantage of price movements triggered by sudden spikes in trading volume or liquidity. Traders often believe that these liquidity grabs can lead to significant price movements. The EA might be programmed to identify and react to such liquidity events.

  2. Bullish Daily Candle:

    • This component suggests that the EA is designed to analyze daily candlestick patterns and specifically looks for bullish (upward) candles. Trading decisions could be based on the occurrence of a bullish daily candle, indicating potential upward market momentum. The EA may enter a trade or take other actions when it detects a bullish candlestick pattern.
  3. Market Movers think they're funny till they meet little boy.









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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Experts
Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
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