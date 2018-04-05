Little Boy Gold Miner

This smart EA is based on Fake outs caused by Market movers when they're trying to liquidate positions

It is based on the following Concepts:

Liquidity Grab: A liquidity grab typically refers to a trading strategy that aims to take advantage of price movements triggered by sudden spikes in trading volume or liquidity. Traders often believe that these liquidity grabs can lead to significant price movements. The EA might be programmed to identify and react to such liquidity events. Bullish Daily Candle: This component suggests that the EA is designed to analyze daily candlestick patterns and specifically looks for bullish (upward) candles. Trading decisions could be based on the occurrence of a bullish daily candle, indicating potential upward market momentum. The EA may enter a trade or take other actions when it detects a bullish candlestick pattern. Market Movers think they're funny till they meet little boy.































