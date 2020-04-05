Quantora Smart Grid MT5

Quantora Smart Grid is an advanced automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Instead of relying on a fixed grid, allowing it to adapt to changing market conditions while maintaining a structured risk management approach.

Built specifically for Gold's unique price behavior, Quantora Smart Grid combines adaptive grid logic, intelligent position sizing, and flexible trade management to improve efficiency during trending and ranging markets.

Key Features

Buy-Only Trading Logic – Trades exclusively on the buy side with no hedging or sell positions.

Flexible Lot Progression – Choose between linear or exponential lot scaling for additional grid positions.

Dynamic Basket Take Profit – Profit targets are recalculated as new grid levels are added, allowing the basket to close efficiently.

Trailing Stop Support – Optional trailing stop for single-position trades to help lock in profits.

Basket Stop Loss (Optional) – Limits maximum floating drawdown by closing the entire basket when the defined loss threshold is reached.

Price Range Filter (Optional) – Restricts trading to user-defined price zones for greater market control.

Real-Time Dashboard – Displays key account and strategy information directly on the chart, including: Current grid level Account balance Floating drawdown Distance to the next grid level Active basket information



Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: H1

Broker Quote Format: Optimized for 2-decimal Gold pricing (default parameters)

Minimum Recommended Deposit: $5,000

Account Type: Compatible with ECN, Standard, and most broker account types

Important Notice

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users should always apply appropriate risk management and test settings on a demo account before trading live.