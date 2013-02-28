Ticks MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence(MACD) indicator drawn using a tick chart.

After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come.

Parameters:

Fast EMA period - indicator drawn using a tick chart.

Slow EMA period - slow period of averaging.

Signal SMA period - period of averaging of the signal line.

calculated bar - number of bars on the chart for the indicator calculation.

The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of MACD signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their description in the Signals of the MACD oscillator section of MQL5 Reference.

The oscillator has required direction.

Reverse of the oscillator to required direction.

Crossing of the main and signal line.

Crossing of the main line and the zero level.

Divergence of the oscillator and price.

Double divergence of the oscillator and price.



Buffer indexes: 0 - MACD_LINE, 1 - SIGNALLINE, 4- SIGNAL_UP, 5- SIGNAL_DOWN.