EA Protrader Gold
- Experts
-
Truong Vu VanEA coder for mt4 trader.
- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 28 March 2022
- Activations: 5
EA Protrader Gold is a automated Expert Advisor based on Japan candlestick charts.
Automate
- EA auto open buy and sell orders based on levels of Japan candlestick chart with the first volume is 0.01 lot and plus more volume follow the fibonaci number if the previous order is lost. If the price go wrong trend EA will open opposit order until get profit.
Requirement
- Flatform: MT4
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Time frame: M15
- Minimum deposit: 500$
- Leverage: 1:500 and higher
- ECN broker
- Virtual Private Server hosting (VPS)
Parameters
- Lots: start volume (default = 0.01 lot)
- StopLossB: Stop-loss Buy Orders (Points)
- TakeProfitB: Take profits Buy Orders (Points)
- StopLossS: Stop-loss Sell Orders (Points)
- TakeProfitS: Take profit Sell Orders (Points)
- TakeProfit : Take profit Buy-Sell Orders (Points)
- TimeFilter: true-EA is checked for time trading; false-EA is not checked
- StartHour: Start hour trade
- StartMinute: Start minute trade
- EndHour: End hour trade
- EndMinute: End minute trade
- AutoTrade: true-EA is automated open orders; false-EA is not automated open orders.