Wolf Edge EA

Wolf Edge EA is an advanced, automated trading robot, has 3 built-in strategies, in fact, these are 3 products in one. The strategies are based on modified indicators Stochastic, Parabolic SAR, CCI. Strategy on Stochastic - trading towards the completion of the current wave, a similar strategy is used in the CCI strategy. The mode of operation on Parabolic SAR is working on the trend in accordance with the direction of the trend according to the indicator signals.

[Real Trade Monitoring and Other Developments]

After purchasing, contact me immediately to get a personal bonus!

[Set files and other useful information]

Advantages:

  • The advisor is easy to set up and use.
  • Three strategies in one expert.
  • Automatic lot calculation is built in.
  • Works with any trading instrument.
  • Convenient panel for opening and closing orders.
  • Built-in StopLoss, TakeProfit and Trailing.
  • Possibility of working on time.

Parameters:

=General Settings=

Buy trades - enable/disable buy orders.

Sell trades - enable/disable sell orders.

New cycle - allow opening new orders after closing current ones.

Support manual trades - Allow the advisor to support orders opened manually

Work Strategy - select a strategy for opening orders

Start lots - volume for opening the first order.

Money Management - allow to use autolot or not allow

Autolot deposit per 0.01 lots - deposit amount for every 0.01 when using autolot.

Lot Multiplier - specify the multiplier for the auto lot

Maximum size for order - Maximum order size in lots.

Take Profit (0=not used) - profit in points.

StopLoss (0=not used) - specify the size of StopLoss, in points.

Trailing Start_points - specify the distance after which the trailing mode will be activated.

Trailing Step_points - specify the step for Trailing, in points.

Recovery Mode - enable/disable the algorithm for restoring unprofitable orders.

Use Recovery mode after number of orders - allow opening Recovery orders after the specified number of orders.

TP for Recovery Mode - specify the TP size for Recovery orders.

Start Hour for open orders (0-24) - set the hour to start working on opening orders.

End Hour for open orders (0-24) - set the hour for finishing work on opening orders (at other times, orders will continue to be closed by the advisor).

=Distance Settings=

Fixed Step - step between orders.

Dynamic Step start after number of orders - enable dynamic step after the specified number of orders.

Dynamic Step Start - use dynamic step after the specified distance.

Multiplier Dynamic step - coefficient for dynamic step.

=Modified Stohastic=

K Period - fast oscillator variable.

D Period - slow oscillator variable.

Slowing - slowing down the oscillator.

Method - the method of calculating the oscillator.

Price - the price of the oscillator used.

Up level - overbought zone.

Low level - oversold zone.

=Parabolic SAR Settings=

Step_SAR - indicator step.

Maximum_SAR - specify the maximum value.

=CCI Settings=

CCI upper line - adjustment of the upper limit of the indicator.

CCI lower line - adjusts the lower limit of the indicator.

Period CCI - period setting, the higher the value, the stricter the filter.

Applied price CCI - the price used for calculations.

=Advisor settings=

Magic - Advisor's magic number.

Comments of the EA's orders - Enter a comment for the orders opened by the advisor.

Slippage - maximum slippage in points for opening/closing orders.

Spread limit - maximum spread for opening orders.

Maximum orders - maximum number of orders.

Show EA panel - show/hide the panel.

Font size - font size.


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Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
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Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
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Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
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Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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