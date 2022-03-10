Seeing and interpreting a sequence of Candlesticks is easy to spot when you are a human... Higher Highs, Higher Lows, are the panorama of a Buying trend, at least in a short period of time...

Seeing a current candlestick higher high and a lower candlestick low, as a human, you can immediately spot a "divergence", an "alert", a "starting range", but in the end and based on other analysis a human trader can understand and behave accordingly to this kind of candlestick data...

But what about EAs (robots)? Or even Mechanical traders who need to spot right away the conditions presented on the current candlesticks?

Welcome to the Realtime Candle Trend indicator...

In a very simple and smart way, we at Minions Labs created this Candlestick Monitor that we called Realtime Candle Trend, to show you graphically what is exactly the current candle configuration compared to the past candle... In addition, we created smart Buffers to provide this kind of data directly to EAs so your robot can use it as a filter, as an Entering point, as an Exit point, as a Stop Loss... It is your study, your decision... There are dozens of combinations to explore...





HOW TO "READ" THIS INDICATOR



This indicator presents a simplified view of the Price Action occurring between the candles in your chart.

You can analyze patterns like: +2/-2 and -2/+2, +2/0/-2 and -2/0/+2, neutrals (zero-level) and the current candle formation, +2/+2/-2 and -2/-2/+2, and many others.

The bigger the timeframe, the be better the accuracy will be.



PARAMETERS Ticks for Considering that Price is in the "same level" (spread) - So you can adjust the spread level and map it into the oscillator.

How many balls need to appear at the +2 or -2 levels before they light up?

Period for the signal line.



As always, if you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW!)... This will mean A LOT to me... And this way I can continue to give away Cool Stuff for Free... With No Strings Attached! Ever!

Live Long and Prosper! ;)



