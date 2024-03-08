Doctor Winston mt5

5
Doctor Winston Bot Description

General Features:
  • Name: Doctor Winston
  • Type: State-of-the-art Forex trading bot
  • Tools: Supports most currency pairs and trading instruments
  • Timeframe: Can work on any timeframe
Bot Settings:

Money Management:
  • MMOn: Enable/disable money management (true/false)
  • DefaultVolume: Default trade volume (0.01)
  • MMCalc: Basic amount for money management (1000)
Indicators:
  • ALength, BLength, CLength, DLength, ELength: Parameters for different indicators by length
  • ADimension, BDimension, CDimension, DDimension, EDimension: Parameters for different indicators by size
  • AMa, BMa, CMa, DMa, EMa: Parameters for different moving averages (MA)
Main settings:
  • BrockerFilling: Broker order execution type (ORDERFILLINGFOK)
  • CommentOrders: Comment for the order
  • MagicNumber: Unique order identifier (9)
  • AStep: Step A (95)
  • CorrectBars: Number of bars for correction (50)
  • LimitSeries: Maximum number of orders in a series (10)
  • MinimalStep: Minimum step between orders (155)
  • TP: Take Profit level (2500)
  • SL: Stop Loss level (3000)
  • TrailingStart: Initial trailing level (1200)
  • TrailingStop: Stop loss level for trailing (200)

Bot features:

Money management:

The bot uses a well-thought-out capital management system for correct work with the deposit. This helps to optimize trading and minimize risks.

Indicators and signals:
Doctor Winston uses various indicators and bar shape fixing systems to determine entry and exit points. This provides accurate signals for opening and closing positions.

Limiting the order series:
The LimitSeries parameter allows you to limit the number of orders in a series, which helps manage risks and prevent excessive market activity.

Order frequency:
The minimum step between orders is set by the MinimalStep parameter, and AStep determines the order frequency, which allows you to control the intensity of trading.

Order tracking:
The bot tracks orders using Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Start and Trailing Stop levels, which allows you to effectively manage open positions and protect profits.

Benefits of using Doctor Winston:

Flexibility and customization:
The Doctor Winston bot has a variety of functions and flexible settings, which allows you to adapt it to various trading strategies and market conditions.

Wide range of instruments:
Doctor Winston supports a wide range of trading instruments, including currency pairs, indices, stocks and cryptocurrencies. This provides the opportunity to choose the optimal assets for trading.

Efficient capital management:
The capital management system helps traders control risks and optimize the use of the deposit.

Doctor Winston is a state-of-the-art Forex trading bot that provides high accuracy, flexibility and reliability in various market conditions.

Reviews 1
Qing Long Yang
1934
Qing Long Yang 2024.10.31 17:53 
 

Great 5 stars EA, very recommended

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Qing Long Yang
1934
Qing Long Yang 2024.10.31 17:53 
 

Great 5 stars EA, very recommended

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