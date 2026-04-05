I suggest that everyone who is interested in the Smoking indicator try to trade.





Smoking is a technical analysis tool that uses mathematical calculations to determine various aspects of price movement and is based on historical data. Smoking reveals special aspects of price movement and allows traders to make the right decision. All trading indicators analyze the price from different angles based on historical data. Therefore, it is not entirely correct to say that they can predict the future.





The indicator offers one of the most common trading styles. For beginners, this trading option will be preferable, since there is no need to look directly at the price, which allows the trader to devote more time to monitoring each position and looking for the best entry point.