ProsecutionA

Looking for a quality pivot point indicator? So Prosecution is what you need! To identify pivot points, the Prosecution indicator analyzes many conditions, as the aggregate analysis provides a more accurate picture of the market situation.

What are pivot points?
Pivot point analysis is often used in conjunction with the calculation of support and resistance levels, as is the case with trend line analysis. When analyzing pivot points, the first support and resistance levels are calculated using the width of the trading range between the pivot point and the previous day's high or low. The second support and resistance levels are calculated using the full width between the previous day's high and low.

Prosecution is an indicator for determining the current direction of price movement and pivot points. The indicator will be useful for those who want to better see the current market situation. The Forex indicator can be used both as an add-on for ready-made trading systems, and as an independent tool, or developing your own trading systems. Almost completely ready-made trading system. The indicator shows signals for scalping. You can see arrows on the chart when you need to open orders and in which direction.

  • The indicator does not redraw its values.
  • It does not lag, which gives good information about a change in the direction of the price. You can know in time when the price will turn in the other direction.
  • The indicator works with all currency pairs.
  • The indicator works on all timeframes. You choose the timeframe yourself.
  • To test the indicator, click the "free download" button, download the indicator to your Metatrader and run it in the strategy tester in visualization mode.
  • Colors and sizes are customizable.
Recommended products
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (4)
Indicators
Main purpose: "Pin Bars" is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works: The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the direction of
FREE
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
Indicators
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicators
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicators
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Support Resistance Multi Time Frame FREE
FXsolutions
4.67 (6)
Indicators
This indicator shows the latest untouched support and resistance as horizontal lines. The indicator can show support/resistance from higher timeframes. With this indicator you can e.g. easily see the support/resistance of the timeframes H4, D1 and W1 on a H1 chart, which can be a big advantage while time your entry on H1. This is the FREE version of the indicator: Support Resistance Multi Time Frame The free version works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD! Parameters referenceTF: the timeframe from whi
FREE
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Show Pips
Roman Podpora
4.26 (58)
Indicators
This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account. The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. VERSION MT5 - More useful indicators There are several options for placing the information line on the chart: 1. To the right of the price (runs behind the price); 2. As a comment (in the upper
FREE
Aroon Classic
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicators
Overview of the Aroon Classic Indicator The Aroon Classic indicator is a technical tool that quantitatively identifies the emergence and persistence of trends on a chart. It uses two lines—“Aroon Up” and “Aroon Down”—to display trend strength and turning points within a range of 0–100. A higher Aroon Up value indicates a stronger uptrend, while a higher Aroon Down value indicates a stronger downtrend. Key Features Visually distinguishes trend initiation and reversal Customizable calculation peri
FREE
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (1)
Indicators
Smart FVG Indicator MT4   delivers professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection, monitoring, and alerting directly on your charts. It combines   ATR-based filtering   with structure-aware logic to remove noise, adapt to liquidity, and keep only the most relevant imbalances for precise decisions. Key Advantages Accurate FVG detection:   Identifies genuine inefficiencies, not just simple candle gaps. ATR-based precision:   Adaptive sensitivity filters out low-quality signals across markets and time
FREE
Candle Pattern Finder MT4
Dwi Nur Prasetyo
Indicators
Candle Pattern Finder Candle Pattern Finder is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders easily detect key candlestick patterns in real-time. Whether you're trading trends, reversals, or consolidations, this tool highlights important price action signals directly on the chart — helping you make faster and more confident trading decisions. Detects popular candlestick patterns: Bullish/Bearish Engulfing Hammer & Inverted Hammer Shooting Star & Hanging Man Three White Soldiers Three Black
FREE
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicators
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Trade History for MT4
Jing Bo Wu
Indicators
Trade History for MT4  This indicator is specially developed for that traders want to display his trades on the charts. Shows history and current deals on the chart. Trades show on the chart with a dotted line, and profit will show realtime. Buy trades are displayed in bull color, Sell trades in bear color. Tip: The historical order displayed by the indicator is associated with the "Account History", so please set the historical order display in the "Account History" of MT software. If you a
FREE
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
This indicator was designed for aggressive scalping and quick entries in binary options , generating signals on every candle , so you can know exactly what is happening at all times. Join the Happy Scalping channel: MQL5 It does not repaint : the current candle's signal is generated in REAL TIME , which means it may change while the candle is still forming, depending on whether the price rises or falls compared to the previous candle's close. But once the candle closes , the signal color becom
DualVWAP
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Dual Timeframe VWAP Indicator for MT4  Description Professional VWAP indicator that displays both **Daily** and **Weekly** VWAP simultaneously on your chart.   Features: - Dual VWAP Lines: Blue for Daily, Red for Weekly - Configurable Bands: Two deviation bands for each timeframe - Session Control: Customizable trading hours for Daily VWAP - Clean Visuals: Solid lines for main VWAP, dashed for bands - Optimizable: Parameters can be optimized using Genetic Algorithm Key Settings: - Enable/di
Order Block Indicator MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
[ MT5 Version ] How to trade using Order Blocks:  Click here Discover the future of trading with   Order Block Indicator , meticulously crafted for traders who demand unparalleled accuracy and customization. Whether you're scalping or swing trading, this tool is your gateway to mastering Order Blocks and Supply and Demand Zones—critical areas where price reversals often occur. Why Choose Order Block Indicator? Transform Your Trading Strategy: Precision Analysis:   Pinpoint potential accumulation
Price action finder
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (5)
Indicators
The Price Action Finder indicator is an indicator of entry points, which is designed to search and display patterns of the Price Action system on a price chart. The indicator is equipped with a system of trend filters, as well as a system of alerts and push notifications. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Patterns: Pin bar, Outside bar, Inside bar, PPR, Power bar, Hanging man, Inverted hammer 2. Pattern filtering system. Removes countertrend patterns from
Market Bias Indicator
Prabagaran E
Indicators
Title : Market Bias Indicator - Oscillator-Based Trading Tool Introduction : Discover the potential of the "Market Bias Indicator," a revolutionary oscillator-based trading tool designed for precise market analysis. If you're in search of a robust alternative to traditional bias indicators, your quest ends here. Market Bias Indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying market sentiment and is your gateway to confident trading decisions. Recommended Trading Pairs : Market Bias Indicator i
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.75 (12)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non-Repainting Non-Redrawing and Non-Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses on Sm
UPD1 Rsi Dots Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator shows signals based on the terminal RSI oscillator on the chart. It is possible to filter out repeated signals. Here the oscillator is used to search for a reverse signal. It is recommended as an entry point in swing strategies and trading from levels. A multi-currency dashboard is available. With it, you can easily switch between charts. In product discussions, you can suggest an algorithm in which you can embed a dashboard. Input parameters. Main Settings. Bars Count – the n
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Trade History Drawer
David Leander Tschacher
Indicators
Trade History Drawer is an indicator for MetaTrader 4. It shows trades on the chart and draws them in customized colors. Furthermore, the indicator shows a trade summary and saves a CSV history file for either one selected pair or all pairs. Inputs General Settings Number Trades : Number of trades to be drawn on the chart, if -1 then all trades Magic Number : Only trades with this magic number, if -1 then ignore Line Style : Line Style Line Thickness : Line Thickness Arrow Size : Arrow Size
Super Arrow Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Super Arrow indicator is a popular signal tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It combines multiple technical indicators—such as the RSI , Bollinger Bands , Moving Averages , and a Magic Filter —to identify key market reversal points and pivot highs and lows. On the chart, green arrows highlight pivot lows, while red arrows mark pivot highs. By merging these indicators into one system, Super Arrow provides a strong filtering mechanism capable of
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro MT4
Mark David Griffin
Utilities
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro is an automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 4. It uses Fibonacci-based price levels combined with trend and structure analysis to define entry and exit points. The EA supports both long and short positions and includes built-in risk management parameters. Core Features: Uses Fibonacci retracement and extension logic to plot entry, SL and TP points. Configurable lot size and stop loss/take profit levels Choice of 1 or 2 entry points Supports fixed o
FREE
Divergent Accuracy
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
The Divergent Accuracy indicator is designed to identify discrepancies on the price chart of a currency pair. The Divergent Accuracy indicator recognizes bullish and bearish divergences, and can also output a signal that a divergence has been detected... In addition to identifying divergences, the indicator works with overbought and oversold levels, and also shows arrows to enter the market...
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
Top Bottom Tracker is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend / MT5 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price --> $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the value, the
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
Indicator in advance   determines market reversal levels and zones , allows you to wait for the price to return to the level and enter at the beginning of a new trend, and not at its end. He shows   reversal levels   where the market confirms a change in direction and forms further movement. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator. Reversible structure scanner for all instrumen
More from author
Silicon Ex mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
" Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
Milioron mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (1)
Experts
The   Milioron   robot, developed for the Forex market, has significant flexibility and offers many mechanisms for maintaining a series of orders. It allows traders to automate and optimize their trading using built-in strategies and risk management approaches. Some of the main features and capabilities of the Milioron robot include: 1. **Flexibility of settings**: The robot provides traders with a wide range of parameters and settings that can be adapted to specific trading strategies and tr
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Modern bot
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
The Forex trading advisor Modern bot is an automatic scalping system that opens and closes deals using a special tick analysis algorithm programmed in the code without human intervention. The main task of the ego is to instantly make a deal where a person loses time for analysis and decision making. They also automate trading, removing the emotional burden from a person and allowing you to save time. Scalping is one of the varieties of short-term strategies, moreover, the shortest of them. Usin
Doctor Winston mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (1)
Experts
Doctor Winsto n Bot Description General Features: Name: Doctor Winston Type: State-of-the-art Forex trading bot Tools: Supports most currency pairs and trading instruments Timeframe: Can work on any timeframe Bot Settings: Money Management: MMOn: Enable/disable money management (true/false) DefaultVolume: Default trade volume (0.01) MMCalc: Basic amount for money management (1000) Indicators: ALength, BLength, CLength, DLength, ELength: Parameters for different indicators by length ADimension
Smoking
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
I suggest that everyone who is interested in the Smoking indicator try to trade. Smoking is a technical analysis tool that uses mathematical calculations to determine various aspects of price movement and is based on historical data. Smoking reveals special aspects of price movement and allows traders to make the right decision. All trading indicators analyze the price from different angles based on historical data. Therefore, it is not entirely correct to say that they can predict the future.
Fracture
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The Fracture indicator uses many moving averages that are with a given Length step. As a result of the work, the resulting lines are formed, which are displayed on the price chart as blue and red lines. The simplest use case for the indicator is to open a trade in the direction of an existing trend. The best result is obtained by combining the indicator with fundamental news; it can act as a news filter, that is, show how the market reacts to this or that news. The indicator lines can also be in
Before
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The Before indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on complex mathematical calculations. Most of the standard indicators commonly used in trading strategies are based on fairly simple calculations. This does not mean that there were no outstanding mathematicians in the world at the time of their creation. It is just that computers did not yet exist in those days, or their power was not enough for the sequential implementation of complex mathematical operations. Nowad
AnalizatorMTF
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
AnalizatorMTF is an oscillator indicator, a more progressive version of the indicator, with easy customization and ease of use. The following levels are used to identify signals: 0; 0.75 / -0.75; 0.9 / -0.9, as well as the configuration of the indicator curve itself. The difference from other similar indicators is in the pointers of entry points in the form of arrows of the corresponding direction and color and the possibility of displaying higher timeframes on lower ones. The indicator can be
AnalizatorSSRC
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
AnalizatorSSRC is an oscillator indicator that is easy to set up and easy to use. The following levels are used to identify signals: 0; 0.75 / -0.75; 0.9 / -0.9, as well as the configuration of the indicator curve itself. Its main difference is the absence of a signal line and signals associated with its intersections. The indicator can be used as part of various strategies. Like other oscillators, it shows trend and flat zones, as well as oversold and overbought areas.
Hubbles Correlator
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The correlation coefficient reflects the relationship between two values. It shows the dependence of changes in one value on changes in another. For example, from changes in the price of EURUSD and EURNZD. The correlation coefficient in trade, currency relations is constantly changing. Special indicators of correlation help to define it, trace changes, draw correct conclusions. One of them is the Hubbles Correlator indicator. The indicator allows you to simultaneously display several other char
Step Success
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
Trend Indicator, a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important trend tool features built into one tool! The Step Success indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You do not need to set up anything, everything is perfected with time and experience, it works great during a flat and a trend.
Analytical cover MT4
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The Analytical cover trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Analytical cover indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Analytical cover trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets
Point Implant
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
What are "pivot points"? Pivot point analysis is often used in conjunction with the calculation of support and resistance levels, as is the case with trend line analysis. Pivot point analysis calculates the first support and resistance levels using the trading range width between the pivot point and the previous day's high or low price. The second support and resistance levels are calculated using the entire width between the previous day's high and low prices. Looking for a quality pivot poin
Trend Live
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The Trend Live indicator is a development for trend trading. Trend indicators make it possible to classify the direction of price movement by determining its strength. Solving this problem helps investors enter the market on time and get a good return. The Trend Live indicator helps to analyze the market on the selected time interval. They define the mainstream. Easy to set up and works on all pairs and all time frames. Trend Live is a trend trading and filtering solution with all the important
Impulses Enter
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
With the help of the Impulses Enter forex indicator algorithm, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the market. The Elephant indicator accompanies long trends, can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. With this indicator, you can try to predict future values. But the main use of the indicator is to generate buy and sell signals. The indicator tracks the market trend, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noises around the average price.
Trend Oracle
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
Trend Oracle trend indicator, shows entry signals. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, it is possible to optimally distribute the risk coefficient. The indicator can be used for both short-term pipsing and long-term trading. Uses all one parameter for settings. Length - the number of bars to calculate the indicator. When choosing a parameter, it is necessary to visually similarize s
Trend Alternative
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
Using the Trend alternate indicator algorithm, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing on the market. The Trend Alternate Indicator accompanies lengths, can be used without instruments or timframes. With this indicator, you can try to predict future values. But the main application of the indicator is to generate signals for the purchase and sale. The indicator monitors the market trend with ignoring the sharp fluctuations in the market and the noise around the aver
Bot Speed
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
B ot Speed Forex trading advisor is an automatic scalping system that opens and closes deals using a special tick analysis algorithm programmed in code without human intervention. The main task of the ego is to instantly make a deal where a person loses time for analysis and decision making. They also automate trading, removing the emotional burden from a person and allowing you to save time. Scalping is one of the varieties of short-term strategies, moreover, the shortest of them. Using this t
Riko Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
Fine Market
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
With the help of the Fine Market Forex indicator algorithm, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the market. Fine Market is a combined indicator based on several instruments. Fine Market is based on classic basic technical indicators - MA, RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands, Stochastic. A trader does not need to impose several lines on Forex charts and set up each indicator separately. Fine Market is already successfully combined and has simplified settings, convenie
Channel Mirosh
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
It is no secret that the movements of currency pairs for a certain part of the time occur in a certain price corridor, which is called a channel. The lower limit is considered the level of support, the upper one - resistance. Do not confuse with horizontal support and resistance levels! The distance between the support and resistance levels of a channel is called the range or channel width. The key difference between the Channel Mirosh indicator and other channel indicators (for example, from th
Practica Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
With the help of this Practica Trend forex indicator algorithm, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the market. The Practical Trend indicator accompanies long trends, can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. With this indicator, you can try to predict future values. But the main use of the indicator is to generate buy and sell signals. The Practical Trend indicator is used in the forex markets. One of the main definitions for monitorin
Quest Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
Trend analysis is perhaps the most important area of technical analysis and is the key to determining the overall direction of an instrument's movement. The Quest Trend indicator determines the prevailing trend. They help analyze the market on a selected time interval. Trends are based on the principle of higher highs, higher lows (for an uptrend) and lower highs, lower lows (for a downtrend). They can have different time periods and they can be related to each other like fractals. For example,
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
NeoX
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
Using the Neo Forex indicator algorithm, you can quickly understand what trend is currently developing in the market. The NeoX indicator accompanies long trends and can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. Using this indicator you can try to predict future values. But the main use of the indicator is to generate buy and sell signals. The indicator tracks the market trend, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The indicator implements a type
Barry Hood
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
Barry Hood's leading trend indicator is designed to more accurately determine the direction of the trend in financial markets. Here are the main characteristics and operating principles of this indicator: Adaptive Four-Level Smoothing: The indicator uses a mechanism that allows it to effectively adapt to changing market conditions. This allows you to more accurately determine the current trend. Characteristics and features: Redraws only on the zero candle: This means that the indicator is red
Trend Seekers
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The   Trend Seeker   indicator is perfectly suited for tracking long-term trends in the Forex market and can be used without restrictions on instruments or time intervals. This indicator allows attempting to forecast future values, but its main application lies in generating buy and sell signals. The AlphaTrend Seeker tracks market trends, disregarding sharp fluctuations and noise around the average price. It is based on the idea of technical analysis, asserting that the market has a cyclical n
Market Magnet
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
Market Magnet - This is not just a convenient tool, but rather an indispensable assistant for those who prefer to analyze the market using a clean chart. Sometimes even experienced traders need an additional analytical tool to identify key entry and exit points for trades. That's where Market Magnet comes in. This indicator is ideal for those who often have difficulty identifying trend inflection points or drawing trend lines on a chart. It offers a visual representation of key market moments,
Onion mt4
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The   Onion   Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and market data filtering solution that combines all the important features of a trend tool in one tool! It is great for any trader, be it Forex or binary options. No settings are required, everything is optimized by time and experience, it works effectively both in flat conditions and in trend conditions. The Onion Trend Indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects current deviations in the price of s
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review