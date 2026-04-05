Trend Live

The Trend Live indicator is a development for trend trading. Trend indicators make it possible to classify the direction of price movement by determining its strength. Solving this problem helps investors enter the market on time and get a good return. The Trend Live indicator helps to analyze the market on the selected time interval. They define the mainstream. Easy to set up and works on all pairs and all time frames. Trend Live is a trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! Good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend.
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Miracle Obinna Okafor
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
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Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
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The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
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PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (3)
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Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
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PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
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Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
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Trade on the levels - the classic in the work of the trader. The ReversLevel indicator is one of the easiest but not less effective tools. From these levels you can build turning points, levels are constructed as statistical significance at a given time. You can use them as a ready-made trading strategy or as an additional filter in your trading system. In the settings you can set the offset for building levels.
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PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
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Indra Lukmana
2 (1)
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Trade with super Support and Resistance Breakout system. are you looking for the most sophisticated tools for your daily trading ? this tools are perfect for you, it has a most comprehensive breakout identification spot on all market (Forex, CFD, indice, etc) Limited offer :  10 copy for 30$ Indicator parameter: Depth: to arrange how deep to calculates the support and resistance zone Deviation Back-step the demonstration result you can see on the media file below.
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Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Smoking
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
I suggest that everyone who is interested in the Smoking indicator try to trade. Smoking is a technical analysis tool that uses mathematical calculations to determine various aspects of price movement and is based on historical data. Smoking reveals special aspects of price movement and allows traders to make the right decision. All trading indicators analyze the price from different angles based on historical data. Therefore, it is not entirely correct to say that they can predict the future.
Fracture
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The Fracture indicator uses many moving averages that are with a given Length step. As a result of the work, the resulting lines are formed, which are displayed on the price chart as blue and red lines. The simplest use case for the indicator is to open a trade in the direction of an existing trend. The best result is obtained by combining the indicator with fundamental news; it can act as a news filter, that is, show how the market reacts to this or that news. The indicator lines can also be in
ProsecutionA
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
Looking for a quality pivot point indicator? So Prosecution is what you need! To identify pivot points, the Prosecution indicator analyzes many conditions, as the aggregate analysis provides a more accurate picture of the market situation. What are pivot points? Pivot point analysis is often used in conjunction with the calculation of support and resistance levels, as is the case with trend line analysis. When analyzing pivot points, the first support and resistance levels are calculated using
Before
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The Before indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on complex mathematical calculations. Most of the standard indicators commonly used in trading strategies are based on fairly simple calculations. This does not mean that there were no outstanding mathematicians in the world at the time of their creation. It is just that computers did not yet exist in those days, or their power was not enough for the sequential implementation of complex mathematical operations. Nowad
AnalizatorMTF
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
AnalizatorMTF is an oscillator indicator, a more progressive version of the indicator, with easy customization and ease of use. The following levels are used to identify signals: 0; 0.75 / -0.75; 0.9 / -0.9, as well as the configuration of the indicator curve itself. The difference from other similar indicators is in the pointers of entry points in the form of arrows of the corresponding direction and color and the possibility of displaying higher timeframes on lower ones. The indicator can be
AnalizatorSSRC
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
AnalizatorSSRC is an oscillator indicator that is easy to set up and easy to use. The following levels are used to identify signals: 0; 0.75 / -0.75; 0.9 / -0.9, as well as the configuration of the indicator curve itself. Its main difference is the absence of a signal line and signals associated with its intersections. The indicator can be used as part of various strategies. Like other oscillators, it shows trend and flat zones, as well as oversold and overbought areas.
Hubbles Correlator
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The correlation coefficient reflects the relationship between two values. It shows the dependence of changes in one value on changes in another. For example, from changes in the price of EURUSD and EURNZD. The correlation coefficient in trade, currency relations is constantly changing. Special indicators of correlation help to define it, trace changes, draw correct conclusions. One of them is the Hubbles Correlator indicator. The indicator allows you to simultaneously display several other char
Step Success
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
Trend Indicator, a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important trend tool features built into one tool! The Step Success indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You do not need to set up anything, everything is perfected with time and experience, it works great during a flat and a trend.
Analytical cover MT4
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The Analytical cover trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Analytical cover indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Analytical cover trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets
Point Implant
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
What are "pivot points"? Pivot point analysis is often used in conjunction with the calculation of support and resistance levels, as is the case with trend line analysis. Pivot point analysis calculates the first support and resistance levels using the trading range width between the pivot point and the previous day's high or low price. The second support and resistance levels are calculated using the entire width between the previous day's high and low prices. Looking for a quality pivot poin
Impulses Enter
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
With the help of the Impulses Enter forex indicator algorithm, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the market. The Elephant indicator accompanies long trends, can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. With this indicator, you can try to predict future values. But the main use of the indicator is to generate buy and sell signals. The indicator tracks the market trend, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noises around the average price.
Trend Oracle
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
Trend Oracle trend indicator, shows entry signals. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, it is possible to optimally distribute the risk coefficient. The indicator can be used for both short-term pipsing and long-term trading. Uses all one parameter for settings. Length - the number of bars to calculate the indicator. When choosing a parameter, it is necessary to visually similarize s
Trend Alternative
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
Using the Trend alternate indicator algorithm, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing on the market. The Trend Alternate Indicator accompanies lengths, can be used without instruments or timframes. With this indicator, you can try to predict future values. But the main application of the indicator is to generate signals for the purchase and sale. The indicator monitors the market trend with ignoring the sharp fluctuations in the market and the noise around the aver
Bot Speed
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
B ot Speed Forex trading advisor is an automatic scalping system that opens and closes deals using a special tick analysis algorithm programmed in code without human intervention. The main task of the ego is to instantly make a deal where a person loses time for analysis and decision making. They also automate trading, removing the emotional burden from a person and allowing you to save time. Scalping is one of the varieties of short-term strategies, moreover, the shortest of them. Using this t
Riko Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
Fine Market
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
With the help of the Fine Market Forex indicator algorithm, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the market. Fine Market is a combined indicator based on several instruments. Fine Market is based on classic basic technical indicators - MA, RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands, Stochastic. A trader does not need to impose several lines on Forex charts and set up each indicator separately. Fine Market is already successfully combined and has simplified settings, convenie
Channel Mirosh
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
It is no secret that the movements of currency pairs for a certain part of the time occur in a certain price corridor, which is called a channel. The lower limit is considered the level of support, the upper one - resistance. Do not confuse with horizontal support and resistance levels! The distance between the support and resistance levels of a channel is called the range or channel width. The key difference between the Channel Mirosh indicator and other channel indicators (for example, from th
Practica Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
With the help of this Practica Trend forex indicator algorithm, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the market. The Practical Trend indicator accompanies long trends, can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. With this indicator, you can try to predict future values. But the main use of the indicator is to generate buy and sell signals. The Practical Trend indicator is used in the forex markets. One of the main definitions for monitorin
Quest Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
Trend analysis is perhaps the most important area of technical analysis and is the key to determining the overall direction of an instrument's movement. The Quest Trend indicator determines the prevailing trend. They help analyze the market on a selected time interval. Trends are based on the principle of higher highs, higher lows (for an uptrend) and lower highs, lower lows (for a downtrend). They can have different time periods and they can be related to each other like fractals. For example,
NeoX
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
Using the Neo Forex indicator algorithm, you can quickly understand what trend is currently developing in the market. The NeoX indicator accompanies long trends and can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. Using this indicator you can try to predict future values. But the main use of the indicator is to generate buy and sell signals. The indicator tracks the market trend, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The indicator implements a type
Barry Hood
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
Barry Hood's leading trend indicator is designed to more accurately determine the direction of the trend in financial markets. Here are the main characteristics and operating principles of this indicator: Adaptive Four-Level Smoothing: The indicator uses a mechanism that allows it to effectively adapt to changing market conditions. This allows you to more accurately determine the current trend. Characteristics and features: Redraws only on the zero candle: This means that the indicator is red
Trend Seekers
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The   Trend Seeker   indicator is perfectly suited for tracking long-term trends in the Forex market and can be used without restrictions on instruments or time intervals. This indicator allows attempting to forecast future values, but its main application lies in generating buy and sell signals. The AlphaTrend Seeker tracks market trends, disregarding sharp fluctuations and noise around the average price. It is based on the idea of technical analysis, asserting that the market has a cyclical n
Market Magnet
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
Market Magnet - This is not just a convenient tool, but rather an indispensable assistant for those who prefer to analyze the market using a clean chart. Sometimes even experienced traders need an additional analytical tool to identify key entry and exit points for trades. That's where Market Magnet comes in. This indicator is ideal for those who often have difficulty identifying trend inflection points or drawing trend lines on a chart. It offers a visual representation of key market moments,
Onion mt4
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The   Onion   Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and market data filtering solution that combines all the important features of a trend tool in one tool! It is great for any trader, be it Forex or binary options. No settings are required, everything is optimized by time and experience, it works effectively both in flat conditions and in trend conditions. The Onion Trend Indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects current deviations in the price of s
Likdon
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
Using the Likdon Forex indicator algorithm, you can quickly determine the current trend in the market. The Elephant indicator tracks long trends and can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. With its help, you can try to predict future price values, but its main purpose is to generate buy and sell signals. The indicator tracks the market trend, ignoring sharp fluctuations and market noise around the average price. It implements a technical analysis method based on the assu
Arriator
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The Arriator forex indicator algorithm allows you to quickly determine the current trend in the market. The Elephant indicator accompanies long-term trends and can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. This indicator not only helps predict future values, but also generates buy and sell signals. It tracks market trends, ignoring wild swings and market noise around the average price. The indicator implements a type of technical analysis based on the idea of ​​market cyclicalit
Silicon Ex
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
" Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
Miliron mt4
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
The   Milioron   robot, developed for the Forex market, has significant flexibility and offers many mechanisms for maintaining a series of orders. It allows traders to automate and optimize their trading using built-in strategies and risk management approaches. Some of the main features and capabilities of the Milioron robot include: 1. **Flexibility of settings**: The robot provides traders with a wide range of parameters and settings that can be adapted to specific trading strategies and tr
Block Sliding X
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Sliding Block — Intelligent Trading Expert Advisor for Forex Sliding Block   is a powerful and reliable trading bot developed for traders seeking stable and fully automated trading. This Expert Advisor (EA) is built on intelligent market analysis and operates using pending orders with advanced position management and multi-layered protection mechanisms. Thanks to its flexible settings and robust architecture,   Sliding Block   adapts to various market conditions, delivering high efficiency in bo
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