Direction Classic MT4
- Experts
- Yvan Musatov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Professional robot DirectionClassic, which implements a strategy for trading in the moving direction and price. When the moving average and the price cross each other, a buy or sell signal is generated. The direction of the signal is set in the settings. The EA handles errors correctly and works reliably with capital from 100 USD. It is important to choose the direction of work, either in both directions, or only for the purchase or sale. The Expert Advisor uses basic concepts: breakeven, trailing stop, stop loss and take profit, as well as closing on the opposite signal.
Parameters
- Magic - Magic number, arbitrary integer.
- Work Period - The period during which the Expert Advisor works.
- Risk - The risk with which we enter the market is set as a percentage of losses from the total deposit. The lot is determined relative to the stop loss and acceptable losses when the stop loss is reached.
- LotRounding - Lot rounding (up to decimal places).
- StopLoss - Stop Loss.
- TakeProfit - Take profit.
- Trailing Period - The period at which the trailing stop works.
- Trailing Breakeven - breakeven level. 0 - Disabled.
- Trailing Start - Trailing stop start level. 0 - Disabled.
- Trailing Stop - Trailing stop level. 0 - Disabled.
- TrailingStep Period - Trailing stop period.
- Prohibit new series - If you need to close the current position and no longer open new ones, then you must enable this switch.
- WorkOpenLong - Permission to open a long position.
- WorkOpenShort - Permission to open a short position.
- WorkCloseLong - Permission to close a long position.
- WorkCloseShort - Permission to close a short position.
- Inversion - Inversion of the input signal.
- SignalBar - The bar from which we start looking at the indicator (1 is the first fully formed bar).
- Signal Period - The period during which the indicators work.
- LengthMA - Moving Average Period.
- MethodMA - Moving Average Method.
- AppliedPriceMA - The used price.
- ShiftMA - Shift of the moving average.