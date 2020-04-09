Spread Professional mt5

Excellent spread indicator. Reflects the spread on each bar as it is. It should be remembered that the spread is displayed at the time of the bar opening. Therefore, the most correct information will be on the minute bars. Spread is one of the basic forex concepts that any trader should know. If explained clearly, you can describe such an example. The trader buys the EUR / USD pair at the rate of 1.1000. However, he immediately goes into negative territory, for example, by 10 points, as if he bought it at a price of 1.1010. Therefore, he needs to first wait until the price passes these 10 points and goes to 0, after which he will receive the actual profit. Who is interested in the indicator can use it. Displays information at a glance.