Divergence Detector for MT5

Divergence is one best ways to trade the financial market as it is a leading indicator of price action that detect high probability reversal and continuation setups.  

The AlgoKing Divergence Detector is an RSI and Stochastics Indicator with Divergence Detection.

Features

  • Hidden Divergence for trend continuation.
  • Standard or Normal Divergence for trend reversal.
  • Screen Alerts.
  • MetaQuotes Notifications.
  • Email Notifications.
  • RSI Indicator built in.
  • Stochastics Indicator built in.

Types of Divergences

  • Hidden Bullish Divergence - Hidden bullish divergence happens when the following two factors align … First, the indicator makes lower lows. Second, the price chart makes higher highs. This can mean the price action will soon reverse to the downside. 
  • Hidden Bearish Divergence - Hidden bearish divergence happens when the indicator makes higher highs and the price chart makes lower highs. This can mean the price action will soon reverse to the upside. 
  • Regular Bullish Divergence - Regular bullish divergence happens when the indicator makes higher lows and the price chart makes lower lows. This can mean the price action will soon trend upward. 
  • Regular Bearish Divergence - With regular bearish divergence, the indicator makes lower highs and the price chart makes higher highs. This can indicate the price action will soon trend down



Screenshot using AlgoKing Divergence Detection

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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.68 (34)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
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