Swiss Breakout EA
- Experts
-
Lorenz HammerI have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.
I design free EA and Indicators for Metatrader 4, here you can see my products, good luck
- Version: 3.0
The Breakout EA trades fully automatically
He doesn't use dangerous strategies like martingale or gritter etc.
With this EA you can set a lot according to your wishes or according to my set.
In addition, it has a news filter, it pauses the trades during the set time.
In addition, it automatically increases the lots size if desired.
The backtest and trades were done with Fusion Markets:
Leverage 1:500
Zero account
Account opening with this link: https://fusionmarkets.com/en?cxd=45701_1642076&cxdHub=FUSION_MARKETS_X
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wEt_AR8Y1F4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7R1RODSnmSY&feature=youtu.be
recommendations The recommended timeframe is M30 for gold. But you can use any other time frames with the appropriate settings.
The Expert can be applied to Forex or Gold, but also to others with the appropriate settings.
An ecn broker is always recommended A low latency vps is always recommended. The recommended leverage and deposit depends on the settings.
Parameter:
Breakout EA settings:
Magic Number: ID number of the orders.
Trades time setting: starting hour
end hour
Close at session end
Strategy setting:
signal 1 long
signal 2 long
Entry propriety
pips Max
spread
Money Management:
share capital
Lot's increase
Security setting:
Minimum lots
Maximum lots
Indicator setting:
Bollinger band
period Bollinger band
difference Bollinger Band
price field
Trading setting:
Breakeven trigger pips
Breakeven stop Breakeven
Offset
Long1
SL Long1
TPP
Long2
SL Long2
TS
news filter:
The news filter in the chart takes the data from: https://www.fxtradingrevolution.com/economic-indicator-mt4 It
is reported when the indicator needs to be reinstalled. It must always have the same file name: fxr_economic_calendar.ex4
You can find the set file setting for gold in the screenshot. For other questions, set files or support for this EA you can contact me.