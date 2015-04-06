Swiss Breakout EA

The Breakout EA trades fully automatically

He doesn't use dangerous strategies like martingale or gritter etc.

With this EA you can set a lot according to your wishes or according to my set.

In addition, it has a news filter, it pauses the trades during the set time.

In addition, it automatically increases the lots size if desired.


The backtest and trades were done with Fusion Markets:

Leverage 1:500

Zero account

Account opening with this link: https://fusionmarkets.com/en?cxd=45701_1642076&cxdHub=FUSION_MARKETS_X

Videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wEt_AR8Y1F4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7R1RODSnmSY&feature=youtu.be

recommendations The recommended timeframe is M30 for gold. But you can use any other time frames with the appropriate settings.

The Expert can be applied to Forex or Gold, but also to others with the appropriate settings.

An ecn broker is always recommended A low latency vps is always recommended. The recommended leverage and deposit depends on the settings.

Parameter:

Breakout EA settings:

Magic Number: ID number of the orders.

Trades time setting: starting hour

end hour

Close at session end

Strategy setting:

signal 1 long

signal 2 long

Entry propriety

pips Max

spread

Money Management:

share capital

Lot's increase

Security setting:

Minimum lots

Maximum lots

Indicator setting:

Bollinger band

period Bollinger band

difference Bollinger Band

price field

Trading setting:

Breakeven trigger pips

Breakeven stop Breakeven

Offset

Long1

SL Long1

TPP

Long2

SL Long2

TS

news filter:

The news filter in the chart takes the data from: https://www.fxtradingrevolution.com/economic-indicator-mt4 It

is reported when the indicator needs to be reinstalled. It must always have the same file name: fxr_economic_calendar.ex4

You can find the set file setting for gold in the screenshot. For other questions, set files or support for this EA you can contact me.


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Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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