Swiss Breakout EA

The Breakout EA trades fully automatically

He doesn't use dangerous strategies like martingale or gritter etc.

With this EA you can set a lot according to your wishes or according to my set.

In addition, it has a news filter, it pauses the trades during the set time.

In addition, it automatically increases the lots size if desired.







The backtest and trades were done with Fusion Markets:

Leverage 1:500

Zero account

Account opening with this link: https://fusionmarkets.com/en?cxd=45701_1642076&cxdHub=FUSION_MARKETS_X

Videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wEt_AR8Y1F4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7R1RODSnmSY&feature=youtu.be

recommendations The recommended timeframe is M30 for gold. But you can use any other time frames with the appropriate settings.

The Expert can be applied to Forex or Gold, but also to others with the appropriate settings.

An ecn broker is always recommended A low latency vps is always recommended. The recommended leverage and deposit depends on the settings.

Parameter:

Breakout EA settings:

Magic Number: ID number of the orders.

Trades time setting: starting hour

end hour

Close at session end

Strategy setting:

signal 1 long

signal 2 long

Entry propriety

pips Max

spread

Money Management:

share capital

Lot's increase

Security setting:

Minimum lots

Maximum lots

Indicator setting:

Bollinger band

period Bollinger band

difference Bollinger Band

price field

Trading setting:

Breakeven trigger pips

Breakeven stop Breakeven

Offset

Long1

SL Long1

TPP

Long2

SL Long2

TS

news filter:

The news filter in the chart takes the data from: https://www.fxtradingrevolution.com/economic-indicator-mt4 It

is reported when the indicator needs to be reinstalled. It must always have the same file name: fxr_economic_calendar.ex4

You can find the set file setting for gold in the screenshot. For other questions, set files or support for this EA you can contact me.



