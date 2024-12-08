CyNeron MT4

2.5

CyNeron: Precision Trading Meets AI Innovation

Manual & set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files

Price: The price increases based on the number of copies sold

Available copies: 5

AI-Driven Snapshot Analysis: A Market First

CyNeron is the first EA on the market to integrate advanced AI into a revolutionary trading approach by capturing and processing detailed snapshots of market conditions.
Utilizing cutting-edge AI-powered neural networks, it evaluates price data and technical indicators to deliver highly accurate predictions of market movements,
enabling precise and strategic trading decisions.

This AI-driven technology sets CyNeron apart, dynamically adapting in real time to evolving market dynamics and providing traders with insights that were previously unattainable.


Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD)
Timeframe M15 or M30
 
Capital min. $100
Broker any broker
Account type any, lower spread preferred
Leverage from 1:20
VPS preferred, but not mandatory, also MQL VPS


The Core of CyNeron's Power

AI-Driven Snapshot Analysis
CyNeron captures and processes snapshots of market conditions, using advanced
neural networks to evaluate prices and indicators. This results in accurate
predictions of market movements, enabling precise trading decisions.

Transformer Neural Networks

CyNeron utilizes Transformer models to integrate market sentiment and technical
analysis, providing a deep understanding of how macroeconomic factors influence trading conditions.

Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs)
For enhanced resilience, CyNeron stress-tests its strategies against simulated extreme
market conditions, ensuring robust performance even during unforeseen events.

Adaptive Multi-Strategy Framework
Employs breakout, retracement, and trend-following strategies to capitalizeon diverse trading opportunities.

Sophisticated Predictive Modeling
Leveraging a blend of artificial intelligence and quantitative analysis, CyNeron forecasts
market trends with exceptional clarity, making it ideal for both short-term and long-term strategies.

Versatility Across Market Conditions
Whether the market is trending, consolidating, or experiencing breakouts, CyNeron dynamically
adjusts its strategies to maximize performance while maintaining stringent risk control.

Comprehensive Risk Management
Fixed Stop-Loss (SL) and Take-Profit (TP) orders. Trailing Stops for locking in
profits. No use of high-risk methods like Martingale or Grid trading.

Dynamic Trade Frequency Adjustment
The EA intelligently scales trade frequency based on volatility, ensuring optimal
engagement during active markets and cautious precision during quieter periods.

Advanced Backtesting and Performance
CyNeron has undergone extensive testing, demonstrating consistent
profitability across diverse market scenarios with controlled drawdowns.

User-Friendly and Customizable

CyNeron's default settings are optimized for ease of use, making it accessible even
to beginners. However, for experienced traders, there’s the option to fine-tune settings
such as trading frequency and risk levels. A comprehensive user manual and dedicated
support team ensure that you can maximize CyNeron’s potential with minimal hassle.

CyNeron is not just a trading tool but a trusted partner in gold trading. Whether you are
experienced or new to algorithmic trading, CyNeron offers a tailored, flexible solution that
combines precision with long-term capital protection. By integrating cutting-edge analysis
and proven strategies, CyNeron ensures you can seize profitable opportunities while navigating
the complexities of the gold market.

Take the next step in your trading journey by incorporating CyNeron into your portfolio
and unlock a new level of precision, security, and efficiency in gold trading.



Reviews 4
Argelio Alejandro
23
Argelio Alejandro 2024.12.21 17:13 
 

Hello just bought your bot Can you send me de manual ?

Vasyl Daki
459
Vasyl Daki 2025.01.27 09:42 
 

You know very well why I give your robot a bad rating. If your robots brought some profit, at least so that trading would not be at a loss, I would never write anything bad to you. But unfortunately, your robots bring much more losses than profits. Your cyneron is on my demo account and so far this account is incurring losses. So your expensive robots bring only losses. But on your signal account, as if by magic, there are only profits, which is very strange. I do not advise anyone to buy your robots. This is just a scam.

Stefan Marjoram
1507
Stefan Marjoram 2025.01.15 12:10 
 

Don't beleive the hype, its a mean reversion strategy that requires a 90% win ratio to be profitable. While the results look good for now, if a small run of losses appear it will wipe your account.

ChatGPT link has been fixed, updates at least are quick.

guoyulin
23
guoyulin 2025.01.10 07:55 
 

This is a very bad EA, I lost a lot! Don't be fooled again! This is a very bad EA, I lost a lot! Don't be fooled again! This is a very bad EA, I lost a lot! Don't be fooled again!

Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
6528
Reply from developer Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans 2025.01.10 12:33
thank you! :) - will send you too
Argelio Alejandro
23
Argelio Alejandro 2024.12.21 17:13 
 

Hello just bought your bot Can you send me de manual ?

Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
6528
Reply from developer Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans 2024.12.21 17:53
thank you! :) - of course will send now
