Hyper — is an automated trading advisor based on the fundamental principle of technical analysis: support and resistance levels. The system is designed to work on the Forex market and uses mathematically precise algorithms to determine optimal entry and exit points for transactions.

All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product.

    • Operating principle: identifying key support and resistance levels using complex price movement analysis

    • Trading time: active trading during periods of maximum volatility (8:00–20:00 server time)

    • Risk Management: Built-in daily loss control mechanism (Max_Stop_Loss)

    • Volume calculation: automatic calculation of position size taking into account free margin and specified risk percentage (RiskPercent)

    Advantages of the system

    • Objective analysis: eliminates the emotional influence of the trader on making trading decisions

    • Accurately identifying levels: using mathematical algorithms to identify key price points

    • Flexible setup: ability to adapt to different market conditions

    • Risk management: built-in deposit protection mechanisms

    • 24/7 operation: automatic market analysis 24/5

    Features of the algorithm

    • Multi-level system support and resistance definitions

    • Signal filtering via additional indicators

    • Adaptive control position size

    • Anti-slip protection and market noise

    • Automatic closing loss-making positions

    The advisor is ideal for both novice traders and experienced market participants who want to automate the trading process based on classical principles of technical analysis.

        • Settings:
          • Trade_EA_Settings - trading using local advisor settings (without using the file system);
          • Trade_File_Settings - trading using the file system of settings (this can be much more convenient, easier and more efficient);
          • Accountant - the advisor optimization mode, during the optimization of parameters in the strategy tester, the robot is launched in parallel on the chart in the "Accountant" mode to process the received data. As a result, the robot selects the received sets of settings and saves them to files.
        • Strategy;
          • Strategy_1 - calculation of levels based on the first custom indicator;
          • Strategy_2 - calculation of levels according to the second user indicator;
        • FolderNumber - number of the folder with files;
        • Auto_Magic - used exclusively in conjunction with the "TradeFileSettings" parameter, this function selects the best files with settings depending on the set priority "MagicNumber", so let's say if "MagicNumber=1", this will mean the highest priority and the robot will search the server for the best file with settings (the best is the one that showed the best results in the strategy tester), then the next 2, 3, 4 and so on. It makes sense to open dozens of accounts and on each set the robot different priorities from 1 and higher and the robot will download and upload different files each time. The highest priority is relative and is not a fact that it will be the most profitable;
        • Period_Candles - the period of the indicators' operation;
        • --------------------------
        • Auto_Symbol - automatic selection of a currency pair for trading, according to the data obtained during testing. The robot will select the most promising currency pair according to the established priority starting with 1, then 2, 3 and so on.
        • Auto_All - if enabled, then during the selection of a currency pair and assigning it a priority, the robot will take into account the overall result, otherwise the individual one.
        • Switch_Drawdown - if greater than 0, then automatic currency selection begins only after reaching the drawdown percentage set here and after closing an unsuccessful series, until then the choice of currency remains yours.
        • Symbol_Filter - allows you to exclude currency pairs for which a drawdown was recorded with a percentage of Switch_Drawdown, the robot then skips them during automatic selection.
        • --------------------------
        • AStoploss - a variable in the form of a drop-down list with a list of functions used to place protective stop orders:
          • SL_Pips - in points;
          • SL_Candles - by candles;
          • SL_Parabolic - using the Parabolic SAR indicator;
          • SL_Moving - using the Moving Average indicator;
          • SL_Bollinger - using the Bollinger Bands indicator.
        • SL_Initial - stop loss in the deposit currency with which the pending order is placed, more needed for insurance in case of loss of connection. For example, emergency shutdown of VPS, there should be insurance for such a case;
        • StopLoss - the minimum distance to the protective stop loss (calculated in points), in case if, according to calculations in percentage to the deposit, in relation to the lot, the stop loss is calculated too close to the position.
        • Exp_Point - multiplication factor of parameters that are calculated in points.
        • ------------------------
        • Profit_History - if greater than 0, then in case of a loss that exceeds the value specified here, the robot stops trading until further actions are specified. A red button will light up on the chart and if you press it, the blocking will occur and trading will continue, but it is recommended to re-optimize. By default, if the adviser detects and downloads a new set of files with settings, it will be blocked automatically.
        • Time_History - history depth for calculating results;
        • ------------------------
        • RiskPercent - risk for automatic capital management;
        • Lot - volume, if RiskPercent is greater than 0 ;
        • ------------------------
        • Take_Profit - distance to take profit (calculated in points);
        • Distance - indentation from support and resistance levels for placing pending orders;
        • Min_Price - if greater than 0, then the adviser will be prohibited from placing orders if the calculated value according to history is less than the specified one, to one of the closed orders. This level is considered broken and it is too risky to open it a second time.
        • Slippage - maximum deviation from the requested price;
        • Spread - maximum allowable spread;
        • MagicNumber - expert stamp (identifier).
        • ------------------------
        • Next_Bar - if enabled, position trailing starts only on the next bar after the position is opened.
        • Trailing_Time - if greater than 0, there will be a delay before the start of trailing, calculated in seconds.
        • Trail_Start - the distance from the order at which the trailing stop of stop orders is activated;
        • Step_Trail - trailing stop step;
        • NoLoss - the distance from the order at which the protective stop order is moved to breakeven (if the parameter   StopLevel   = true);
        • Min_Profit_NoLoss - minimum profit when moving an order to breakeven;
        • ------------------------
        • Use_Time - trading by time (server time is used);
        • Begin_Time - start of trading;
        • End_Time - completion of trading;
        • ------------------------
        • Depth - history depth for calculating the indicator;
        • Deviation - deviation;
        • Step - step;
        • ------------------------
        • Bands, Stochastic, SAR, MA, Alligator, CCI, ATR, Repeat_level - a whole set of standard indicators that can be connected as filters. Pending orders are deleted if one of the connected indicators shows a reverse signal or is in a flat. Descriptions for them can be found on the Internet, these are standard indicators of the MT4 terminal. With the exception of   Repeat_level is a custom indicator that has no parameters ;
        • ------------------------
        • Reinstall - reinstall pending orders after triggering or wait for open positions to close;
        • ------------------------
        • TimeLimit - closing positions by time;
        • Time_Limit_Hours - the lifetime of a position in hours, the time is counted from the last open position;
        • Time_Limit_Profit - the minimum profit with which all positions are closed after their expiration date;
        • Exp_Time_Prof - a flag that allows decreasing the value of the Time_Limit_Profit parameter for frozen positions that cannot be closed given the current value of the Time_Limit_Profit parameter for too long.
        • Exp_Time_Prof_Max - the coefficient of maximum reduction of the Time_Limit_Profit parameter value. With each overdue hour, the value of the Time_Limit_Profit parameter will decrease and this coefficient determines the maximum possible reduction. So, let's say Time_Limit_Profit = -10%, Time_Limit_Hours = 24 hours, Exp_Time_Prof_Max = 2, then after 24 hours, if the positions cannot be closed taking into account the minimum profit of -10%, the value of the minimum profit will begin to decrease with each hour and after 48 hours will double and will be -20%. Further reduction will not be made since the containment coefficient Exp_Time_Prof_Max = 2 (according to the formula -10 * 2 = -20%).
        • Limit:
          • No_Use - do not use,
          • Use_USD - calculate in the deposit currency;
          • Use_Percent - calculate as a percentage of the deposit.
        • Balance_Limit - calculated value depending on Limit ;
        • ---------------------
        • History_Total - history depth for calculated data for all indicators;
        • --------------------
        • MultiLevelRecording - the number of folders with files, if 0, the settings will not be saved. During optimization, the adviser analyzes the results of each pass in the strategy tester and saves the settings with the best indicators in separate files. Files with settings (including the currency pair and chart period) are saved in a separate folder. However, according to the optimization results, positive results can be achieved with different settings, and no one knows which settings will be most effective in real market conditions. Therefore, it makes sense to save at least several combinations of settings, which can then be used on several accounts at once by distributing funds between them. This achieves risk diversification. While we can get a loss on one account, a profit is achieved on another account. In order to automate the process of saving settings in different variations, it is enough to increase the value of the MultiLevelRecording parameter (abbreviated name - MLR) by the desired amount. As a result, after saving the settings in one folder (for a certain currency pair with a certain chart period), the adviser will create a new folder for the next variation by increasing its number by one. The main folder number is the Folder_Number parameter, which contains all subfolders with the initial Magic_Number number. All subsequent folders have numbers - (Magic_Number + creation serial number). The number of each subsequent folder exceeds the previous one by one multiple (one digit).
        • _1_Statistics - custom criteria for acceptability of settings in the form of a drop-down list. Select the criterion that, in your opinion, the result of acceptability of settings should correspond to. All results that do not correspond to this criterion will be automatically cut off:
          • Initial deposit - the value of the initial deposit.
          • Withdrawal - the amount of funds withdrawn from the account.
          • Profit - net profit at the end of testing.
          • Gross profit - total profit, the sum of all profitable (positive) trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero.
          • Gross loss - total loss, the sum of all unprofitable (negative) trades. The value is less than or equal to zero.
          • Maximal profit trade - maximum profit is the highest value among all profitable trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero.
          • Maximal loss trade - maximum loss is the smallest value among all loss trades. the value is less than or equal to zero
          • Maximal consecutive profit - the maximum profit in a sequence of profitable trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero.
          • Maximal consecutive wins - total profit in the longest series of profitable trades.
          • Maximal consecutive loss - the total loss in the longest series of losing trades.
          • Maximal consecutive losses - the number of trades in the longest series of losing trades.
          • minimum balance - minimum balance value.
          • Maximal balance drawdown - the maximum balance drawdown in money. During trading, the balance can experience many drawdowns, the largest value is taken.
          • Balance drawdown percent - the balance drawdown in percent that was recorded at the moment of the maximum balance drawdown in money.
          • Maximal relative balance drawdown - maximum balance drawdown in percent. During trading, the balance may experience multiple drawdowns, for each of which the relative drawdown value is recorded in percent. The largest value is returned.
          • Relative balance drawdown percent - balance drawdown in money, which was recorded at the moment of the maximum balance drawdown in percent.
          • Minimal equity - minimum value of equity.
          • Maximal equIty drawdown - the maximum drawdown of funds in money. During trading, funds can experience many drawdowns, the largest value is taken.
          • Equity drawdown percent - the drawdown of funds in percentage, which was recorded at the moment of the maximum drawdown of funds in money.
          • Maximal relative equIty drawdown - maximum drawdown of funds in percent. During trading, funds can experience multiple drawdowns, for each of which the relative value of the drawdown in percent is recorded. The largest value is returned.
          • Relative equIty drawdown percent - the drawdown of funds in money, which was recorded at the moment of the maximum drawdown of funds in percentage.
          • Expected payoff - mathematical expectation of winning.
          • Profit factor - profitability.
          • Recovery factor - recovery factor.
          • Sharpe ratio - Sharpe ratio.
          • Minimal margin level - the minimum achieved value of the margin level.
          • On tester result - the value of the calculated user optimization criterion.
          • Deals - the number of completed transactions.
          • Trades - number of trades.
          • Profit trades - profitable trades.
          • Loss trades - unprofitable trades.
          • Short trades - short trades.
          • Long trades - long trades.
          • Profit short trades - short profitable trades.
          • Profit long trades - long profitable trades.
          • Trades of maximal consecutive profit - trades with maximum consecutive profit.
          • Maximal consecutive wins count - the maximum number of wins in a row.
          • Trades of maximal consecutive loss - trades with maximum consecutive loss.
          • Maximal consecutive losses count - the maximum number of consecutive losses.
          • Average consecutive wins - the average length of a profitable series of trades.
          • Average consecutive losses - the average length of a losing series of trades.
        • _1_Stat - more or less. Let's say if you selected drawdown as a criterion, then this flag should be set to less (the less drawdown, the better). And if the criterion is profit factor, then naturally more (the more profit factor, the better).
        • Statistics_1_ - minimum/maximum value of the criterion at which the settings are accepted.
        • _2_Statistics, _3_Statistics - similar parameters...
        • Auto_Switch - if you turn it off, the files with the settings will not be written automatically during optimization, they will be written during testing. Thus, the selection of the best settings is carried out manually with your participation.
        • Pause_Pass - if greater than 0, the robot will not write files with settings in a row, it will skip the number of variations specified here, this is done in order to diversify the options with settings as much as possible.
        • Instant_Processing - if enabled, the robot will analyze the received settings directly during optimization, otherwise during testing. If it is necessary to conduct forward testing of the received settings, it is necessary to disable. During forward testing, the robot will test all selected files with settings in turn, delete those that did not pass forward testing and analyze all the remaining ones with automatic construction of a vector from best to worst.
        • --------------------------
        • Forward - forward testing, if enabled, the advisor will conduct forward testing directly during optimization. From the set date, inside the advisor, functions are enabled that calculate critically important indicators, such as profit (fixed in the deposit currency), relative drawdown (in percent), profit factor, mathematical expectation, number of trades, all indicators below relate exclusively to forward testing from the Forward_Time date;
        • Forward_Time - forward testing start date;
        • Forward_Profit - the profit received in the deposit's hard currency at which the settings are accepted;
        • Opt_Drawdown - relative drawdown as a percentage of the deposit within which the settings are accepted;
        • Opt_Profit_Factor - profit factor at which the settings are accepted;
        • Opt_Expected_Payoff - the expected value at which the settings are accepted;
        • Total_Trades - the number of trades at which the settings are accepted.
        • --------------------------
        • Month_Loss - if greater than -1, then the adviser will accept only those settings that show a stable deposit growth from cycle to cycle. A cycle can last from one minute to one month. If you set the value to 0, then in this case not a single loss cycle is allowed, this is a very strict criterion, under which it will be difficult or even impossible for a strategy tester to select settings. This largely depends on the duration of the cycles, if the cycle lasts a month, then there are only 12 of them in a year and this is incomparably easier than an hourly cycle, where there are only 24 cycles in a day. Especially if zero cycles are not allowed, in other words, downtime.
        • Switch_Period - duration of cycles;
        • Zero_Result - whether to consider idle time as a negative result in cycles; if enabled, it will be much more difficult for the tester to select settings, especially for short cycles.

                • Instant execution of orders - ECN;
                • Currency pairs - USDJPY, (XAUUSD is questionable);
                • Spread - no more 20 points;
                • The period of the chart is - H1.

                • The robot was created by an active trader and programmer with extensive experience.
                • You shouldn't try to figure out its settings right away, at first glance it seems complicated, in fact it will be very easy to manage after you understand the basic principles of its operation at the user level.
                • There is also a unique opportunity use this robot for free, both temporarily and permanently, under the affiliate program. Another name for this advisor KyberNet.
                • At first, it is strongly recommended to use only ready-made files with settings downloaded from our server. It takes time before you learn how to optimize the robot yourself. Especially for this there is a utility, which searches and downloads files from our server automatically, with a frequency of one hour. It is necessary to run on a parallel schedule, in the utility settings select Hyper.

                All questions and comments in the social network "Telegram", on other resources I do not comment on messages and do not answer questions, in order to save time and concentrate information on one channel.

