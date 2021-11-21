Alpha Trade Closer
This Utility is created to close Open Trades on the go by filters.
If you want any custom feature or want to remove something from this product for your personal use.
Please send me a personal message, I'll be happy to do so for you.
Buttons & their Tasks :
- CLOSE ALL TRADES : Close all open trades
- CLOSE ALL BUY : Close all Buy trades
- CLOSE ALL SELL : Close all Sell trades
- CLOSE ALL PROFIT : Close all trades that in Profit
- CLOSE ALL LOSS : Close all trades that in Loss
- CLOSE ALL BUY PROFIT : Close all Buy trades that in Profit
- CLOSE ALL SELL PROFIT : Close all Sell trades that in Profit
- CLOSE ALL BUY LOSS : Close all Buy trades that in Loss
- CLOSE ALL SELL LOSS : Close all Sell trades that in Loss
- CLOSE ALL PENDING : Close all Pending Orders
- CLOSE ALL PENDING BUY : Close all Pending Buy Orders
- CLOSE ALL PENDING SELL : Close all Pending Sell Orders
Awesome Features :
- Instant Execution
- Good Looking GUI
- Numerus Color Combinations
- Maximize & Maximize Buttons
