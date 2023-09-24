PL Info Panel

This utility shows various types of information on chart, controlled by many filters and option for each of them.

Inputs and features explained:

  1. BG Color - Background color of the Dashboard
  2. Text Color - Color of text info on the Dashboard
  3. Border Color - Color of Border of the Dashboard
  4. Set Color on +/- Text - True/False option whether to set different colors of the texts that changes plus/minus.
  5. Plus (+) Text Color - Color of Positive info texts
  6. Minus (-) Text Color - Color of Negative info texts
  7. Title Text - The Text on top left of the Dashboard
  8. Text Font - Font of the whole info texts
  9. Font Size - Font size of the whole info texts
  10. Show The dollar $$ - Whether show or hide $ sign with info.
  11. Show The colon :: - Whether show or hide : sign with info.
  12. Add Comms, Taxes and Swap - Whether to add Commissions, Taxes and Swap in P/L calculations.
  13. Lenth (+/-) for Gap - Increase or decrease the Gap between vertical columns and size of the Dashboard.
  14. Header Text Color - color of the texts in the Dashboard header
  15. Header Text Font - Font of the texts in the Dashboard header
  16. Header Font size - Font size of the texts in the Dashboard header
  17. Show Unrealized P/L Row - Show or Hide
  18. Show Realized P/L Row - Show or Hide
  19. Show Trades Row - Show or Hide
  20. Show Win Rate Row - Show or Hide
  21. Show Average Profit Row - Show or Hide
  22. Show Average Loss Row - Show or Hide
  23. Show Max Profit Row - Show or Hide
  24. Show Max Loss Row - Show or Hide
  25. Show RR Row - Show or Hide
  26. Show Expectancy Row - Show or Hide
  27. Symbol Filter - (All Symbol Orders/Only Current Symbol/Manual Enter Symbols) Which symbol's order's P/L info show.
  28. Manual Enter Symbols - Symbols separated from comma for third option in symbol filter.
  29. Magic Number filter - Whether to Use Magic Number filter or not.
  30. Magic Number - Magic Number of orders that will be show in P/L info.
  31. Use Time Filter - Whether to use Time Filter or not to filter orders based on their execution time.
  32. Filter Orders After This Time - Filter orders whose execution time is after this.



