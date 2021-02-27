Hot Level Lines

  • Utilities
  • Mahmood Chazavizadeh
    Mahmood Chazavizadeh

    Mahmood Chazavizadeh

    Welcome!
    My goal is to build tools and programs
    to facilitate further analysis, speed up decision-making,
    as well as increase accuracy, and help the trader make more successful trades.
    I am always looking forward to reviewing your comments and feedback on them.
  • Version: 2.1
  • Updated: 27 February 2021
  • Activations: 5

About this indicator

This indicator displays the OHLC values ​​of all selected timeframes for the specified candles number in the form of lines.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

What is the idea behind this indicator?

As you know, support/resistance areas provide good trading opportunities for traders.

One of the best ways to detect these areas is to use the High, Low, Close (or even Open) values ​​of the previous candles.

Areas obtained from higher timeframes usually have more power and credibility. 

By using this indicator, you can have OHLC values ​​for any number of previous candles, as lines, on your chart.

You can find the area with more credibility by choosing to do the calculation for more candles and overlap the different lines and the density created by them.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Will the chart get too crowded?

Personally, I hate crowded charts!

So after identifying the area, you can easily hide the drawn lines

And

Even better, shift the lines to the left side of the chart as desired.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

More customization

You can customize the drawn lines.

Determine its color, size and length.

You can also display the price on each of the lines.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

How to use?

For this indicator, I have uploaded an Animated Gif file in the Screenshots section and in it,

I have shown the description of each section.

For more convenience and readability, I set the time of each frame to 12 seconds.







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VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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