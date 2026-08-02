Ultimate EA manager

*** available for free for cloud pro users and above**** 


Ultimate EA Manager is a utility for traders running multiple Expert Advisors on a single MT5 terminal. It does not place trades itself — it coordinates the EAs you already use.

  ▎

  ▎ Features:

  ▎ - Auto-detect every EA attached to charts in your terminal, grouped by EA name

  ▎ - Slot management: cap how many EAs may hold open positions concurrently (waiting EAs pause until a slot frees up)

  ▎ - Account-level drawdown circuit breaker: pause all EAs when account drawdown reaches your configured percentage

  ▎ - Per-EA drawdown limit with optional auto-pause

  ▎ - Schedule pause: avoid Fridays, weekends, or custom hours

  ▎ - News pause: block trading around high-impact news (ForexFactory calendar)

  ▎ - Direction filter: block specific magic numbers from opening buys or sells

  ▎ - Manual ignore list: exclude utility EAs from coordination

  ▎ - On-chart status panel showing each EA's state (Active, Slot-Waiting, Paused, Drawdown-Halted) plus open count and floating P/L

  ▎ - Per-chart pause overlay so you can see at a glance which charts are paused

  ▎

  ▎ How it works: when an EA needs to be paused, the utility swaps its chart template for an empty one, effectively removing the EA. When the pause condition clears, the original template is restored

  ▎ and the EA resumes.

  ▎

  ▎ Setup: attach to any chart in your terminal. The panel appears automatically and lists every detected EA. Configure slot count, drawdown thresholds, and filters via the EA inputs.

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Utilities
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
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Utilities
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
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Utilities
ATTENTION For a free trial version, visit my website. Manual QUANTUM RiskGuard Management — Your ultimate ally for uncompromising trading. Lot Calculator — Automatic lot size calculation. Quantum — Automatic risk to maximize profits and reduce drawdowns. Automatic Journal — Included and freely downloadable from my website. Automatic Screenshot — Two screenshots: one at entry and one at exit. Partial Profit — Smartly managed partial exits. Smartphone Trading — Place orders from your mobile, mana
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