OTE Trade Copier MT5

OTE Trade Copier MT5

Trade Copier & Prop Firm Risk Manager

Copy trades locally between MT5 terminals and across MT4/MT5 platforms on the same PC or VPS while protecting your funded accounts with advanced risk controls.

📖 IMPORTANT: Read the Complete User Manual Before Installation

https://otetraders.online/ote_trader_copier_manual

Why Traders Choose OTE Trade Copier MT5

  • Supports MT5 to MT5 trade copying
  • Supports MT4 to MT5 and MT5 to MT4 when used with the MT4 version
  • Designed for prop firm and funded account traders
  • Daily drawdown and maximum drawdown protection
  • Soft stop and hard stop account protection
  • Fixed lot, mirror lot, equity ratio, and balance ratio
  • Symbol mapping for brokers with different symbol names
  • Modern dashboard for real-time monitoring

Built for Prop Firm Traders

One rule violation can cost a funded account. OTE Trade Copier MT5 helps traders control risk across multiple accounts with daily drawdown, maximum drawdown, profit target, soft stop, and hard stop protection.

Supported Copying Combinations

  • MT5 to MT5
  • MT5 to MT4
  • MT4 to MT5
  • MT4 to MT4

For cross-platform copying, use this MT5 version together with the MT4 version.

Perfect For

  • Prop firm traders
  • Funded challenge accounts
  • Signal providers
  • Account managers
  • Portfolio traders
  • Multi-account traders
  • Traders managing both MT4 and MT5 accounts

Main Features

Trade Copying

  • Master and Copier mode
  • Local copying on the same computer or VPS
  • Copy existing trades or only new trades
  • Copy market orders and pending orders when enabled
  • Copy selected symbols
  • Copy selected magic numbers
  • Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Works through shared local files without external servers

Advanced Lot Management

  • Fixed lot
  • Mirror master lot
  • Equity ratio lot sizing
  • Balance ratio lot sizing
  • Minimum and maximum copied lot control

Symbol Matching

  • Automatic prefix and suffix detection
  • Manual symbol mapping
  • Useful for brokers with different symbol names

Example:

XAUUSD → GOLD
US30 → DJ30
NAS100 → USTEC

Prop Firm Style Controls

  • Daily Drawdown Protection — pause copying or close trades when daily limits are reached.
  • Maximum Drawdown Protection — protect accounts from total drawdown violations.
  • Soft Stop — stop new copying while managing existing trades.
  • Hard Stop — close trades and stop copying when critical limits are reached.
  • Daily Profit Target — stop trading after reaching daily goal.
  • Total Profit Target — stop trading after reaching overall target.
  • Equity or Balance Mode — choose how protection is calculated.
  • Hidden Safety Buffer — helps act before the exact limit is breached.

Professional Dashboard

Monitor mode, connection status, balance, equity, floating profit/loss, drawdown, copied symbol, lot size, and risk status directly on the chart.

Execution Controls

  • Spread filter
  • Slippage control
  • Trade retry system
  • Maximum copied trades limit
  • Buy-only or Sell-only mode
  • Copy losing trades only
  • Copy profitable trades only
  • Optional pending order copying
  • Hidden copy comment option
  • Copy schedule by time and trading days
  • Price freshness protection

Input Guide

Input Section Explanation
Common Settings Set the mode, copy path, channel name, sync speed, connection timeout, and dashboard subtitle. Master and Copier must use the same CopyPath and ChannelName.
Dashboard Settings Controls dashboard visibility, position, and colors.
Master Only Choose whether to publish market trades, pending orders, selected symbols, or selected magic numbers.
Copier Only Choose what trades to copy and whether to filter by symbol, magic number, profit, loss, or trade direction.
Lot Settings Choose fixed lot, mirror master lot, equity ratio, or balance ratio. Set minimum and maximum copied lot sizes.
SL/TP Settings Choose whether to copy the master Stop Loss and Take Profit or use fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit values.
Symbol Matching Auto-detect prefixes and suffixes, or map symbols manually when brokers use different names.
Execution Settings Controls magic number, hidden comments, slippage, spread limit, maximum copied trades, retries, and price freshness.
Schedule Settings Set when copying is allowed by time, day, or master drawdown level. You can also close trades before market close.
Prop Firm Mode Enables equity or balance based protection for daily drawdown, maximum drawdown, hard stop, soft stop, daily profit target, and total profit target.

MT4 Version Available

Need the MT4 version for MT5 to MT4 or MT4 to MT5 copying? The MT4 version is available here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180103

Important Disclaimer

OTE Trade Copier MT5 is a trade copying and risk management utility. It does not guarantee profit. Trading involves risk, and users should test all settings carefully on a demo account before using on a live or funded account.

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