BTC Break Free

It works around the clock, completely in automatic mode and does not require special settings.

********It is a PORTFOLIO of different strategies all trading together at the same time.*******



BTC Break Free trades on all trading accounts and symbols, as well as all time frames.

I recommend using it for BTCUSD and EURUSD.

For large accounts, I recommend using the 1-Very Low risk mode.

Minimum deposit of $1000, recommended $ 2000 and above.

Leverage 1:25 - 1:500. For small deposits 1:500 and higher.

Account currency: USD, EUR.

The robot can simultaneously work up to 10-12 and higher currency pairs.

To find profitable currency pairs, you need to test the robot in the "All symbols selected in MarketWatch" mode, in the "Every tick based on real ticks" mode.


For safety reasons there is a limitation on the number of simultaneously open positions, for the Very Low mode: 5-6,  Low: 4-5,  Mediium: 3-4, High: 2-3, Extremal: 1-2

The lot does not automatically increase if the Margin Level is below 2000%.


All control buttons are shown in screenshot 1.


If you have open orders in MT5 terminal while migrating to another MT5 terminal, you should copy all files from "Files" folder before installing robot on the new terminal

The folder is located here: Open the "File" menu -> "Open Data Folder" -> "MQL5" -> "Files" -> . . . . (EURUSD.btc. . . )

These files (.btc) store the latest states for each pairs.



