R Factor EA

4.7

R FACTOR Multi Strategy Expert Advisor with Proprietary Dynamic Portfolio Management System


After 4 years of development and more than  years of real positive results, R Factor is available for MQL5 community! It has always been important for us that the strategies performed positively for the creator before it could be shared.  Skin In The Game is essential to demonstrate the belief in the strategy and also to provide a continuous improvement of it.


Anyone who has been in this market for some time has certainly been there: You develop or acquire a strategy, which has been extensively tested, using methods of robustness, randomness, Walk Forward Analysis, etc., but right when it is applied to your account real it begins to face a difficult period, a long drawdown, a market for which it was not prepared. This may not mean that the strategy has stopped working, only that the market is in a difficult cycle for the strategy at the moment, however it affects the psychological of any person, as the different cycles of the market can last for months or more and it is difficult for anyone endure these long periods of loss. And meanwhile, another strategy or asset that is not part of your portfolio, ends up performing very well, leaving your psychological even more hurt for having chosen the wrong strategy for the moment.


So assuming that the market works in cycles and certain assets can perform better or worse than others during these cycles, we developed multiple strategies for night scalping and breakout trades, while applying a proprietary dynamic portfolio balancing algorithm, inspired by Kelly Criterion management, which automatically adds more weight to the winning pairs, while lessening the impact of losses by losing pairs in the period.


Therefore, according to the developed R Factor algorithm, the winning pairs grow in the portfolio independently, pulling more weight and responsibility over the global portfolio, thus increasing the potential current and future gains, while the losing pairs have their significance and impact on profits reduced. This of course tends to increase the volatility of the portfolio, however the potential profit that is achieved makes the equation much more favorable to take greater risks and consequently greater gains.


Below are some signal links of the performance  in real account of several sets and strategies of R Factor, some with more than  3 years of recorded performance. It is important to say that a good past performance does not guarantee a good future result, however it is a positive indication that the strategy can support many different scenarios and with good chances of adapting to the constant changes of the market.


https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/450785 - 6 Years Track Record

https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/734515 - MR Strategy portfolio

https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/743742 - JM Strategy portfolio

https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/1207223 - Agressive

https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/1391204 - Very Agressive

https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/902289 - Exotic Pair

https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/452594 - EURCAD High Risk


https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/1084092 - Sonic W Recovery Strategy

https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/1084082 - 1 Hour Strategy

https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/1084084 - Last 15 Strategy

https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/1339793 - Custom Strategy

https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/1454074 - Weekend Trading 22 L Aggressive Strategy

https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/1911821 - Neural Network Strategy


MAM ACCOUNTS

https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/1880517 - MODERATE

https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/1914627 - AGRESSIVE


And here we have recent live performances in 20 Different Brokers! Check it here: https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/author/johnmacknamara


To achieve a great performance, we highly recommend the use of brokers with very low spreads and fair commission. Please check the link above to see the best brokers so far.


Top Characteristics of the Main R Factor Strategies:

- One Chart Setup

- Defined Stop Loss and Dynamic Take Profit on all trades

- Just One trade per pair at a time. No Averaging, No Martingale.

- Dynamically portfolio balance proprietary algorithm that changes the weight and responsibility of each pair

- Intelligent Trade Exit System

- News Filter

- More than 3 years live proved algorithm

- Proprietary Backtest Simulation of High Spread periods 

- Low starting capital required (starting at 30 USD for one pair or 100 USD for the complete portfolio w/ 12 pairs)

 

Exclusive Telegram Group For R Factor customers that purchase the full version only – Contact me by private message with your proof of purchase of the full version to join and stay updated with the latest developments, strategies and new sets.

 

For R Factor Sets and Recommended Pairs, please send me a private message with your proof of purchase/rent so I can send it directly to you. The default settings don´t have any strategy enabled and won´t work.


Reviews 69
murphylch
177
murphylch 2022.04.28 15:53 
 

Just the 2nd day into using the ea so i can't comment much but the in depth guide and support by the author raphael is really something special

Chris 007
189
Chris 007 2022.02.27 19:33 
 

I've been using the EA for almost a year and I'm very impressed with the quality and professionalism of Raphael. 100% trustworthy and very customer oriented. Very satisfied max stars from me...... :)

Bruno Leonardo Goncalves Garcia
143
Bruno Leonardo Goncalves Garcia 2022.01.27 13:29 
 

O RFACTOR é na minha opnião o melhor scalper noturno de todo mql5, a prova disso já é o tempo que o robo opera. Seu autor o Raphael é um cara muito atencioso, sempre pronto a ajudar e paciente com quem está iniciando. A estratégia é de longo prazo e não quebrará sua conta se seguir as recomendações. compre e seja feliz. abraços.

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MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
Experts
This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Experts
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
Experts
Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Experts
Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
Milch Cow Extra
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Experts inter
Milch Cow Turbo
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW Turbo EA is primarily a multi-currency strategy. It supports 9 or 10 pairs as collection of currencies (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). If you choose Trade_Calc = false, only one pair is turned on. The EA depends on a special indicator to set Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop and Sell limit orders Note: If enabled Pendingorders = false, the EA will use the prices shown on the chart in live orders (buy and sell). In this case, the EA uses stop loss a
Life Expert
Dmitry Shutov
Experts
Background It only needs a small initial deposit. Suitable for multi-currency trading. Real account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/294440 Operation Principle The EA opens orders based on a built-in indicator. The EA determines the order with the greatest negative profit each tick. Then the determines the total profit of Buy and Sell orders on each currency pair. If the total profit of Buy or Sell orders on each currency pair plus the amount of the order with the greatest negative p
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
More from author
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Experts
R FACTOR Essential Strategies with Proprietary Dynamic Portfolio Management System After many years of the first R Factor release and its continue portfolio growth with several strategies added every year and hundreds of possible parameters to be explored, it was time to bring some of its essential strategies back to the game. This version contains some of the oldest and time proven strategies: The Night Mean Reversal, The Breakout and The Weekend Trading strategies. All of them with years of l
R Factor EA MT5
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5 (4)
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R FACTOR Multi Strategy Expert Advisor with Proprietary Dynamic Portfolio Management System After 4 years of development and more than  3  years of real positive results, R Factor is available for MQL5 community! It has always been important for us that the strategies performed positively for the creator before it could be shared.  Skin In The Game is essential to demonstrate the belief in the strategy and also to provide a continuous improvement of it. Anyone who has been in this market for s
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Dave
509
Dave 2022.08.19 20:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Raphael Minato
8794
Reply from developer Raphael Minato 2022.08.20 18:40
Thank you very much Dave for your kind review!!
murphylch
177
murphylch 2022.04.28 15:53 
 

Just the 2nd day into using the ea so i can't comment much but the in depth guide and support by the author raphael is really something special

Raphael Minato
8794
Reply from developer Raphael Minato 2022.04.29 14:30
Thank you Murphy for your kind review!!
Chris 007
189
Chris 007 2022.02.27 19:33 
 

I've been using the EA for almost a year and I'm very impressed with the quality and professionalism of Raphael. 100% trustworthy and very customer oriented. Very satisfied max stars from me...... :)

Raphael Minato
8794
Reply from developer Raphael Minato 2022.02.28 15:03
Thanks a lot for your review and kind words Chris!!
Mr. Big
177
Mr. Big 2022.02.18 12:37 
 

I have rented the EA for one month to check it out. I have runned the EA on a real account now for a little more that a week. I run the One Set To Rule them all 14 pairs. So far Net loss. Mostly red days. Some green days but they dont compensate for the many losses. The developer was very helpfull to get it up and running, no complains there, he is a nice and professional guy. Would I recommend it? No, its not for me. I won't buy it. It's to slow and loses to frequently for my taste. Maybe in the long run it will catch up and be proftible but my time-horizon is shorter.

Raphael Minato
8794
Reply from developer Raphael Minato 2022.02.18 16:46
Thank you for your kind review Mr. Big and for your time using R Factor during your rent. Indeed this is a long term strategy as you can see in all my signals, there are good but also bad months, so we are here for the long term. I hope you can find short term strategies according to your desire.
Kratoner
872
Kratoner 2022.02.14 15:32 
 

I am negative with this EA, I know that these types of EAs are for the long term, even so there is something that I do not like at all. The EA has 100000 configurable options but no option to limit the number of correlated positions (so I'm pretty negative right now and it will take me a long time to recover) that's why I'm giving it 3 stars and will change it when they add this option otherwise This EA could lose huge amounts in 1 day meaningless.

Raphael Minato
8794
Reply from developer Raphael Minato 2022.02.14 19:41
Hi Kratoner, thank you for your review. R Factor works with multiple pairs and you can choose the pairs you want to trade, and it does not limit them on purpose and let the user to trade them all if the user wants and it uses the results for the weight system. But I believe you can improve your performance by applying a good risk setting and not going too aggressive when running many correlated pairs. In my accounts in a very bad day I get around -2% to -3%, so risk management is really something to be considered if you are running multiple correlated pairs. I have been running like this for almost 4 years already, but as you said, it is a long term system so we can have bad months too. But a correlation filter will be added for users that want to use it, but it does not make much statistical sense in terms of a long term performance.
Bruno Leonardo Goncalves Garcia
143
Bruno Leonardo Goncalves Garcia 2022.01.27 13:29 
 

O RFACTOR é na minha opnião o melhor scalper noturno de todo mql5, a prova disso já é o tempo que o robo opera. Seu autor o Raphael é um cara muito atencioso, sempre pronto a ajudar e paciente com quem está iniciando. A estratégia é de longo prazo e não quebrará sua conta se seguir as recomendações. compre e seja feliz. abraços.

Raphael Minato
8794
Reply from developer Raphael Minato 2022.01.28 02:42
Muito obrigado pela review e por suas ótimas palavras Bruno! Te agradeço muito!!!
Shumini8 请添加微信
1629
Shumini8 请添加微信 2022.01.24 04:24 
 

市场上最好的EA，没有之一。10颗小星星。 没有很暴力的利润，但有稳稳的幸福。 欢迎拥有这个EA的人分享讨论使用方法。 The best EA on the market, bar none. 10 little stars.

There is no profiteering, only stable happiness.

Anyone who owns this EA is welcome to share and discuss how to use it.

BBQGOIN
246
BBQGOIN 2022.01.18 05:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Raphael Minato
8794
Reply from developer Raphael Minato 2022.01.19 16:14
Thank you very much for your kind review my friend!
ChicaLuna
44
ChicaLuna 2022.01.17 23:50 
 

Raphael is easily the best guy here in MQL5! Extremely responsive, very professional, friendly and his EA is indeed fabulous! I had several questions and I never seem to bother him. I'm very happy to be part of this! Keep doing your thing!!!! 10 stars ;)

Raphael Minato
8794
Reply from developer Raphael Minato 2022.01.19 16:14
Hi Chica, thank you very much for your kind Review!! It is great to have you trading with us!
Alexandre Henrique Vassoler
996
Alexandre Henrique Vassoler 2022.01.16 17:22 
 

I'm sure Raphael created one of the best robots on the market. Great for anyone looking for a balance between security and profitability. In addition, it is very attentive and is constantly evolution. Congratulations Raphael!

Raphael Minato
8794
Reply from developer Raphael Minato 2022.01.16 22:47
Thank you very much Alexandre for your kind words and review! It is great to have you trading with us :D
Kai Fung Leung
235
Kai Fung Leung 2022.01.15 17:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Raphael Minato
8794
Reply from developer Raphael Minato 2022.01.16 22:46
Hi Ichiran! Thank you very much for your purchase! Sure, let´s continue by private message :)
mcwarrior
196
mcwarrior 2022.01.15 06:59 
 

Long Overdue Review for R-Factor / Raphael.

I'm one of the first users of R-Factor since its launch. My live trading result is approx. +50% gain from Jan-Dec 2021 with minimal DD.

I currently run R-Factor on 4 accounts with 2 brokers (IC Markets and Pepperstone) using approx. 7-8k balance each.

Slippage is a known issue due to the trading strategy and you might have to break into multiple accounts as your balance grow.

For those into testing and beating the odds in every other way, there is a telegram channel where active/constructive discussions take place (One of the best EA groups in my humble opinion) and Raphael will review and make it happen.

R-Factor has a lot of settings which I don't bother with personally. I just take the recommended setfile from Raphael, set it up and let it run.

It's one of the most hands-off EA in my portfolio -- I probably reviewed/updated the EA 3 times past 12 months demonstrating it's stability and consistency.

Big thanks to Raphael for creating this gem of an EA and the contributors on the chat group to make this EA better overtime. -/\-

Lastly, I'm sorry for not being an active contributor/tester... and simply profit from R Factor (in the dark).

Raphael Minato
8794
Reply from developer Raphael Minato 2022.01.16 22:48
Hi Moses! Thank you very much for your great review and time to write it! It is very kind of you and I really appreciate it :DD
It is great to have you trading with us!!
cheese24433526
210
cheese24433526 2022.01.12 20:20 
 

Better than Top 3 in mql5, no question the best EA !!

Raphael Minato
8794
Reply from developer Raphael Minato 2022.01.13 03:36
Thanks a lot for your kind review my friend!
Lucy
550
Lucy 2022.01.05 14:26 
 

I like this author :)

---

Please release the updated version for not having an issue of a news filter that I mentioned in PM

Raphael Minato
8794
Reply from developer Raphael Minato 2022.01.06 01:59
Thank you for your kind review Lucy!
Jin Feng Ji
1346
Jin Feng Ji 2021.12.21 09:22 
 

我买了这个ea，效果挺好，有探讨ea的朋友可以加我qq，1015628411

Raphael Minato
8794
Reply from developer Raphael Minato 2021.12.21 15:12
Thank you for your kind review Jin Feng Ji!
xudeyong
212
xudeyong 2021.11.20 13:33 
 

Already purchased ea, please send me all the latest parameters of the latest collection of ea

Raphael Minato
8794
Reply from developer Raphael Minato 2021.11.22 03:22
Thank you very much for your purchase! Sure, I sent by private message, let´s continue there :)
Mark Taylor
2481
Mark Taylor 2021.11.12 15:32 
 

you gotta love RF, and Raphael is a great guy too .. not too many great people in this game!

Raphael Minato
8794
Reply from developer Raphael Minato 2021.11.13 23:03
Thanks a lot Mark for your kind review!!
Low Poh Yong
259
Low Poh Yong 2021.11.03 14:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Raphael Minato
8794
Reply from developer Raphael Minato 2021.11.03 15:17
Thank you for your kind words Low Poh Yong! You are welcome anytime!
Tankoksoon
89
Tankoksoon 2021.10.31 00:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Raphael Minato
8794
Reply from developer Raphael Minato 2021.10.31 03:21
Hello Tankoksoon! Just sent you a private message with all the instructions to get you started :)
zhouhfdzpt11
477
zhouhfdzpt11 2021.10.20 03:20 
 

I purchased EA and installed it smoothly. The questions and incomprehensions generated during this period were answered and guided by the author in a "timely, patient, detailed and professional" manner. This shows that Raphael is a very reliable author. I believe this EA can bring me stable long-term income.

2022.1.24 It has been three months since the EA was purchased. EA is constantly iteratively updated, and its functions are becoming more and more perfect and diversified. You may have problems installing the various "set", but Rafael "professional" "after-sales service" is consistent.

Raphael Minato
8794
Reply from developer Raphael Minato 2021.10.21 05:14
Thanks a lot for your kind words and review Zhou! Together we are stronger!
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