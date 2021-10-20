FX Neural network Trend Smoothed
- Indicators
- Tat Dat Nguyen
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Artificial intelligence is a trend of the times and its power in decoding the market has been demonstrated in this indicator.
Using a neural network to train the indicator to recognize trends and remove noise areas caused by price fluctuations, this indicator has obtained a reasonable smoothness for analyzing price trends.
This indicator is none repaint. Suitable for day traders or longer traders
*Non-Repainting (not redrawn)
*For Metatrader4 Only
*Great For Swing Trading
*Histogram Up is Long, Down is Short
*Works On >=H4 Timeframe
*Works On Any MT4 Pair, Recommend: FOREX