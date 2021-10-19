Drivers Road Bands

4

"Drivers Road Bands" indicator that is designed to be used in the 1H, 4H and 1D timeframes in the most ideal way. If we compare timeframes to roads and streets; main streets and highways with high traffic volume are similar to high-time timeframes in technical analysis.

If you can interpret the curvilinear and linear lines drawn by this indicator on the graphic screen with your geometric perspective and develop your own buy and sell strategies; you may have the key to being a successful trader.


NOTE

Use this indicator to identify the main trend based on your trading time style. It would be correct to use at least 1H Timeframe. 

You can use this indicator for Forex, Cryptocurrencies and all other instruments.

If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review and comment if possible :)


SETTINGS

Line Color

Line Width

Line Style


Reviews 6
topline8000
1144
topline8000 2022.01.26 06:09 
 

good

ashiq1136
14
ashiq1136 2022.08.02 01:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.18 00:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

topline8000
1144
topline8000 2022.01.26 06:09 
 

good

Kazim_Civi
14
Kazim_Civi 2021.12.16 17:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ipekkenanali
24
ipekkenanali 2021.12.13 20:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kenan Ozkarakas
7997
Reply from developer Kenan Ozkarakas 2021.12.13 22:17
Thanks :)
alfy87
1090
alfy87 2021.12.04 03:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kenan Ozkarakas
7997
Reply from developer Kenan Ozkarakas 2021.12.05 13:37
Thanks :)
