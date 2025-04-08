In order for Wizard of Wizards to work more efficiently, it was designed to be quite simple and plain and optimized by adding the Trailing Stop. The robot only trades in a 5 minute time frame. There is a saying that brokers often use: "Earnings are worthy of the wallet!" Here, we see this word as a philosophy of trade. Therefore, we developed this robot.





**Timeframe: 5 Minutes





**Supported Currency Pairs: ***EURUSD and others.





**A minimum of 1000$ is required to trade.





NOTES:





1. Choose brokers with low commission and should use VPS.





2. No guarantee for all profit. Some losses should be expected. Please have patience.





3. Adjust the lot amount and leverage ratio according to your budget.



