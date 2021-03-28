Trailing Money Python

In order for Trailing Money Python to work more efficiently, it was designed to be quite simple and plain and optimized by adding the Trailing Stop. The robot only trades in a 5 minute time frame. There is a saying that brokers often use: "Earnings are worthy of the wallet!" Here, we see this word as a philosophy of trade. Therefore, we developed this robot.


**Timeframe: 5 Minutes


**Supported: ***Especially Stocks at Futures


**The minimum amount depends on the margin requirement of the stock at Futures you are going to buy.


In the Stock Exchange, every instrument, stock, parity has its own characteristics, and the behavior pattern of the price movement. For this reason, Trailing Stop, Stop Loss, Take Profit values are displayed as default when the program is opened for the first time. From here on, it will be right to tune and optimize the Trailing Stop, StopLoss, Take Profit levels, whichever is the financial instrument you want to trade. At this robot, Pips Value is 1 and the robot tries to get into a buy and sell position in 3 portions. "Trigger_Pips" value is the gain pips distance that will activate the Trailing Stop.

=> You can use the "Strategy Tester -- > Visualize" menu at MT5  for this  

=> To change and find the ideal TP, SL and TS levels at MT5 -- > "Strategy Tester -- > Visualize -- > Inputs Tab"

In future markets, some brokers' systems may have problems placing SL and TP orders. Therefore, when this bot opens a trade position, no pending SL and TP orders will appear. You will see it on the chart with red and green horizontal lines representing SL and TP levels. Here, it does the SL and TP function automatically when price reaches these lines.


All orders are market orders. Turn on this robot in 5 minutes and take your tea, coffee and watch the robot. If you cannot be in front of the screen all the time, use VPS.


NOTES:


1. Choose brokers with low commission and should use VPS.


2. No guarantee for all profit. Some losses should be expected. Please have patience.


3. Adjust the lot(volumes) amount and leverage ratio according to your budget.


Recommended products
Triple Moving Average EA Strategy
Daniel-gheorghe Muresan
Experts
No Martingale. No Grid. Built by a trader with 8 years of experience, not just a programmer. I recommend to trade multiple markets(preferably over 20) on daily timeframe. Overview The Triple Moving Average EA is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. It uses three moving averages (default periods: 20, 50, 200) to identify trend direction, alignment, and entry triggers. Trades are opened only when strict conditions are met on closed candles, ensuring no repainting or hindsi
HASuperTrendADX
Steven Wong Sing Seng
Experts
HA Supertrend ADX is a MetaTrader 5 trend Expert Advisor inspired by the TradingView Heikin Ashi Supertrend ADX concept. It combines Heikin Ashi candle alignment, Supertrend direction on HA prices, and an ADX strength filter. Features • Heikin Ashi trend confirmation • Supertrend on Heikin Ashi OHLC (TradingView-style) • ADX minimum threshold with optional DI+ / DI- filter • Supertrend flip exit and/or ATR trailing stop • Optional initial ATR stop loss • Margin cap and maximum lot limit • XAU
BoS CHoCH Engulfing EA
Claudiu-georgian Zavera
Experts
**BoS-CHoCH Engulfing EA — From Learn to Earn.** Trade the moment market structure breaks — a Break of Structure or a Change of Character — but only when a confluent engulfing confirms it at the level.   ### Structure breaks. An engulfing confirms.   Fractal pivots map the market structure on your analysis timeframe. When a swing level is broken — a **BOS** (continuation) or a **CHoCH** (reversal) — the EA does not act on the break alone. It waits for a **confluent engulfing candle AT that level
Tiger A Phoenix One
Yutthichai Artkaew
Experts
Phoenix One A v3.211 — Gold EA สำหรับ MetaTrader 5 การเรียนรู้อย่างชาญฉลาด การปรับตัวที่แท้จริง ปลอดภัยในตลาด Phoenix One A v3.211 คือ Expert Advisor ระดับมืออาชีพ ที่ออกแบบมาสำหรับ XAUUSD (ทองคำ) โดย จะเรียนรู้รูปแบบการเทรดจากข้อมูลตลาดจริงในช่วง 7 วันแรก (ช่วงสะสม) จากนั้นจะเปลี่ยนเป็น โหมด Winners-Only โดยอัตโนมัติ โดยเทรดเฉพาะรูปแบบสัญญาณที่ทำกำไรได้มากที่สุดเท่านั้น สิ่งที่ทำให้ฉันแตกต่าง ระบบการเรียนรู้ด้วยตนเอง – ฉันศึกษาการซื้อขายของตัวเอง บันทึกคะแนน และกรองการตั้งค่าที่อ่อนแออ
Trend Recognizer
Harun Cagiran
Experts
Trend recogniser is a Pattern Recognation   technique  based  Expert Advisor . With thanks to statistics and signal processing approaches it estimates short term trends, and gives long/short position signals   automatically . While you are in a position, if the trens broken recogniser sign you to close your position, with a reasonable income. It is mostly suitable for huge volume curencies (EUR/USD, GPB/USD, BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT). Additionally, to get best performance from EA please use in 30 mins
NEXY Market Structure and Fibonacci Retracement
Florin Chiriac
Experts
NEXY is a professional multi-timeframe trading system based on Market Structure (HH/HL/LH/LL) and Fibonacci Retracement zones.  CORE STRATEGY: The EA identifies pivot points (higher highs, higher lows, lower highs, lower lows) to determine the market structure. Once the main structure is established, it calculates Fibonacci retracement zones (0.618-0.786) where the price is likely to retrace before continuing in the direction of the trend. You can select which timeframes to align with the main
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Experts
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Sniper Entry Pro Algo EA
Hasbi Dislen
Experts
Sniper Entry Pro Algo EA Crystal Clear Entries. Protected Profits. True Sniper Precision. Unlock the power of institutional-grade entries with Sniper Entry Pro Algo EA . This expert advisor is engineered for traders who demand the sharpest, cleanest, and most robust algorithmic entries — combined with dynamic risk management to safeguard and compound your profits. Key Features: Sniper-Precision Algorithm: Only the highest-quality, filtered trades. Say goodbye to random signals; this EA elimi
Art SMC Easy EA Pro MT5
Noppawat Tumjai
Experts
Art SMC Easy EA Pro MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for disciplined structural traders. It combines the core principles of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) price structures with an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) trend filter and Average Directional Index (ADX) to avoid choppy, low-probability side-way markets. The EA operates strictly on completed bars (bar closing) to prevent any chart repainting issues, making it highly reliable during live trading and identical to backtesting res
Gann HiLo System MT5
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Explosive Breakout Hunter
Maruyama Kiyotaka
Experts
Explosive Breakout Hunter aims to maximize profits by capturing powerful breakouts. With a win rate of around 50% and only a few trades per month, it’s not about quantity but quality. Patiently lying in wait, it steadily builds up powerful victories, one breakout at a time. You can check the potential profits of this EA by reviewing the backtest results in the screenshots. Also, feel free to try the free demo! Installation is simple and requires no changes to the settings. The default setting
Nexus Guardian AI
Samuel Kehinde Sobo
Experts
Take direct control of your trading automation. Stop trading with inflexible 'black box' robots and step into the pilot's seat with Nexus Guardian AI. Nexus Guardian AI is a sophisticated hybrid trading system designed for the tactical trader who demands control. It is not just another simple EA; it is a command centre that lives directly on your chart, allowing you to manage every aspect of your trading with a single click, without ever opening the settings window. This EA has been Extensively
FVG In Engulfing EA
Claudiu-georgian Zavera
Experts
FVG In Engulfing EA - From Learn to Earn. The zone every trader watches, armed with a trigger you have not seen before: a Fair Value Gap validated only when an engulfing is forged inside its gap. A ZONE EVERYONE KNOWS. A TRIGGER NO ONE ELSE DEMANDS. The EA detects the Fair Value Gap - with a minimum gap size and displacement filters of your choice - on a higher timeframe, then requires an engulfing, formed on the timeframes you choose, contained inside that gap. Only a containment above your t
VNB SS650 Ver3 MT5
Hoang Linh Luc
Experts
VNB SS650 3.0 Live Signal Reference:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2326210 Introduction System of 8 Condition Sets (DK1-DK8): Incorporates dozens of smart filtering layers to maintain accurate daily trading setups. The bot identifies trends on higher timeframes (H1, H4) and then zooms into lower timeframes (M5, M15) to pinpoint entries. This ensures highly optimized, trend-following entry points. Dynamic RSI & Multi-Timeframe Algorithm: Instead of relying on fixed 30/70 thresholds, the bot a
Apex Trend Engine
Thiago Balonyi Candal Da Rosa
Experts
Apex Trend Engine is a professional Expert Advisor built to trade market structure and directional momentum with a disciplined risk framework. Unlike conventional systems that rely on lagging indicators or risky recovery methods, Apex Trend Engine focuses on identifying high-probability trend conditions and executing trades with precision and control. The system uses a combination of structural price analysis, volatility filtering, and trend validation to avoid low-quality market conditions. Tra
YenFlow
Kelly Philip Aketch
Experts
This is a machine learning trend following strategy based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator combined with market volatility and volume metrics. It works best on the H1 Chart . The signals utilized to begin trading are carefully vetted via the machine learning capability, and a sophisticated algorithm ensures that the trader remains in the trend for as long as possible. Features. This is a fully automated multi-symbol expert advisor. It works on the following symbols USDJPY, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, EU
CrossPluse Dynamic ATR
Steven Wong Sing Seng
Experts
CrossPulse Dynamic ATR CrossPulse is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines classic MACD crossover signals with ATR-based recovery position management. It is built for traders who want a rule-based scalping system with clear entry logic and configurable risk limits. HOW IT WORKS ENTRY (new position) • Long: MACD golden cross confirmed on the previous bar (MACD line crosses above Signal). • Short: MACD death cross confirmed
Aegis Kalman Trend
Amanda Vitoria De Paula Pereira
Experts
Aegis Kalman Trend is a raw automated trading engine built specifically to extract real momentum from XAUUSD without chasing market noise or taking dummy entries, most retail expert advisors use slow moving averages that cruzam atrasadas and wipe your balance during choppy sessions but this chassi uses a dual-matrix Kalman filter to track the true institutional price line with zero phase-lag, the core algorithm runs an adaptive noise engine that calculates volatility on the fly, it adjusts the f
Veteran Army Gold
Seckin Erkut
Experts
Start with the loss, not the profit. First decide how deep a drawdown you are willing to sit through — and then let the system go after returns inside that limit. That is the order Veteran Army Gold works in. And because gold does not move the way currencies move, it works the market one price level at a time, buying and selling, instead of betting the account on a single idea. The same discipline behind Veteran Army FX, applied to a single market that behaves like nothing else. At a glance Mark
StrangerDoc
Hamdee Hayeealee
Experts
Trade smarter, not harder. StrangerDoc is a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor engineered to find opportunity in both trending and ranging markets — while actively defending your account at every step. StrangerDoc EA, designed to generate **consistent cash flow** through a combination of  trend-following, step-index grid, and intelligent opposite-direction hedging. for trading Gold, BTC, EURUSD. For Expert Advisor need hedge type account  Contact me immediately after the purchase if you prefer
Mid Touch Alpha EA
Ufuk Kuscu
Experts
MidTouch Alpha — Supply & Demand EA (MT5) MidTouch Alpha embeds an S/D zone engine (no external indicators), draws zones on-chart and trades them with a two-stage logic (TOUCH & MID). It includes a profit latch, TP-by-% of balance, break-even, margin gate, spread filter, and per-zone active-trade limits. Key Features Embedded Supply/Demand engine : Zones auto-detected via fast/slow fractals + ATR fuzz; no external indicators required. Dual-entry logic : TOUCH → first touch of the zone. MID → cro
WDO Range Reversal ProPanel
Marcelo Do Couto Rodrigues
Experts
WDO Range Reversal ProPanel Expert Advisor intradiário para WDO que opera reversões após falsos rompimentos confirmados da faixa de abertura, com saídas baseadas em ATR, controles diários e painel informativo em inglês. Descrição do produto WDO Range Reversal ProPanel é um Expert Advisor intradiário desenvolvido para o contrato futuro de mini dólar negociado na B3. O robô constrói uma faixa de abertura entre 09:00 e 09:45, considerando o horário do servidor da corretora. Depois que a faixa
XpertTrader Pro
Divyansh Ingle
Experts
XpertTrader Pro - Multi-Filter Trading System XpertTrader Pro is an Expert Advisor that combines multiple technical analysis filters with grid trading and advanced risk management. It provides both automated and manual trading capabilities through a built-in control panel. XAUUSD SET FILE Signal Filters The EA uses three independent filters that work together to generate high-quality trading signals: OBV Filter - On-Balance Volume analysis with movement detection, trend confirmation, divergence
Double Grid Pro
Igor Riabtsev
Experts
The EA opens trades based on Fractals indicator signals and uses smart averaging and position volume calculation. Unlike most grid expert advisors, Double Grid Pro opens averaging positions only on signals. The Fractals indicator is considered the most effective in this case. The expert Advisor can be configured for an aggressive and conservative trading style. The key parameter in the strategy is the CorrectionValue parameter, it indicates the size of the correction at which we close the enti
Gold Rebound EMA Pyramid
Desmond Saah Tchoffo
Experts
Gold Rebound EMA Pyramid is a fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. The strategy rests on one simple idea: trade only in the direction of an established trend, enter on pullbacks, and let a disciplined exit engine manage the position. There is no martingale, no grid, no averaging against the trend and no hidden logic. Every position is opened with a hard stop loss. How it works 1. The trend must be established. The EA trades only when th
VIOP Breakout Robotu
Hakan Sari
Experts
This robot is designed for work on BORSA ISTANBUL Option Stock Market. You can earn good profit on F_XU030 and F_USDTRY pairs The Robot gets good performance on F_XU030 and F_USDTRY pairs and M15 period. Trading strategy is based price action trading model. Optimization results are profitable on test. So the risk of loss is very low. Robot earns good and stable money with swing trading model. This is the strategy of Market Maker. Robot opens an order, closes. Then opens a new order. Does not col
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Experts
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
Prime Trend Master
Cristian-bogdan Buzatu
Experts
LIMITED FREE RELEASE This Expert Advisor is temporarily available free of charge. The free release may end at any time. If you decide to test it, I would greatly appreciate an honest review based on your experience with the EA. I am also particularly interested in promising parameter sets found on different symbols and timeframes. Please include the symbol, timeframe, test period, number of trades and modelling method so the results can be reproduced. I am currently working on a new Expert Advis
FREE
Aurum Knight Scalper
Donald Burne Pinnock
Experts
Aurum Knight Scalper is the gold trader you wish you had in your head at 3 AM when XAUUSD suddenly rips through resistance and you're still groggy from sleep. It doesn't drink coffee, doesn't panic, doesn't second-guess, and absolutely never misses a wick rejection because it was checking Instagram. While you're living your life—grabbing lunch, catching a flight, finally getting a full night's rest—this relentless little engine is glued to every tick of gold, measuring velocity bursts across th
Investmen Guru
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Forex Bot Investment Guru Description: Highly Efficient Trading Tool Introduction Among the many tools for trading on the foreign exchange market, the   Investment Guru   forex bot stands out with its advanced internal architecture and unique operating mechanics. Its main goal is to provide traders with the ability to maximize market volatility without promising profits but with a clear structure that encourages purchasing. Operating Principle Investment Guru   employs trend trading methods, all
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.43 (7)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.89 (35)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (31)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.47 (142)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (8)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.54 (26)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.09 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.8 (25)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 16th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.45 (135)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.87 (15)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (508)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Experts
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
More from author
Five Minute Drive
Kenan Ozkarakas
5 (2)
Indicators
"Five Minute Drive" indicator that is designed to be used in the 5 minute timeframe only. One of its most important advantages is that it shows the general trend in the upper time frames when looking at the 5-minute timeframe. Therefore, when opening positions in the 5 minute timeframe, when it is in line with the trends in the upper timeframes, you are less likely to be upside down. If you can interpret the curvilinear and linear lines drawn by this indicator on the graphic screen with your geo
FREE
Driver Road Bands
Kenan Ozkarakas
Indicators
"Driver Road Bands" indicator that is designed to be used in the 1H, 4H and 1D timeframes in the most ideal way. If we compare timeframes to roads and streets; main streets and highways with high traffic volume are similar to high-time timeframes in technical analysis. If you can interpret the curvilinear and linear lines drawn by this indicator on the graphic screen with your geometric perspective and develop your own buy and sell strategies; you may have the key to being a successful trader.
FREE
Five Minute Drives
Kenan Ozkarakas
4.25 (8)
Indicators
"Five Minute Drives" indicator that is designed to be used in the 5 minute timeframe. One of its most important advantages is that it shows the general trend in the upper time frames when looking at the 5-minute timeframe. Therefore, when opening positions in the 5 minute timeframe, when it is in line with the trends in the upper timeframes, you are less likely to be upside down. If you can evaluate breakout/breakdown opportunities between the curves on the graphic screen with your geometric per
FREE
Drivers Road Bands
Kenan Ozkarakas
4 (1)
Indicators
"Drivers Road Bands" indicator that is designed to be used in the 1H, 4H and 1D timeframes in the most ideal way. If we compare timeframes to roads and streets; main streets and highways with high traffic volume are similar to high-time timeframes in technical analysis. If you can interpret the curvilinear and linear lines drawn by this indicator on the graphic screen with your geometric perspective and develop your own buy and sell strategies; you may have the key to being a successful trader.
FREE
Scalper Terminal X30
Kenan Ozkarakas
Indicators
Scalper Terminal interface software is an indicator, it does not engage in automatic buy-sell transactions. This indicator shows the current trading zone where transactions can be entered when a scalping trade opportunity occurs. When there is a scalping signal, on the right side of the relevant trading pair, the Turquoise light turns on and the exact trading direction is written above it. After that, click on the Turquoise button to enter the transaction. A new tab opens. Afterwards, candle clo
Wizard Of Wizards
Kenan Ozkarakas
Experts
In order for  Wizard of Wizards to work more efficiently, it was designed to be quite simple and plain and optimized by adding the Trailing Stop.  The robot only trades in a 5 minute time frame. There is a saying that brokers often use: "Earnings are worthy of the wallet!" Here, we see this word as a philosophy of trade. Therefore, we developed this robot. ** Timeframe: 5 Minutes ** Supported Currency Pairs: ***EURUSD and others.  ** A minimum of 1000$ is required to trade. NOTES: 1. Choose
Scalper Terminal S30
Kenan Ozkarakas
Utilities
Scalper Terminal interface software is an indicator, it does not engage in automatic buy-sell transactions. This indicator shows the current trading zone where transactions can be entered when a scalping trade opportunity occurs. When there is a scalping signal, on the right side of the relevant trading pair, the Turquoise light turns on and the exact trading direction is written above it. After that, click on the Turquoise button to enter the transaction. A new tab opens. Afterwards, candle clo
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review