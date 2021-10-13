Rigorous Market Sessions SubWindow

Different markets have different start and end dates for daylight saving time, and the trading session of a market can vary depending on daylight saving time and winter time.

Also, the daylight saving time system is different for countries in the northern hemisphere and southern hemisphere, as well as the system of daylight saving time changes in a market in different years.

For example: New York daylight saving time system:

1987-2006: 02:00 on the first Sunday in April --> 02:00 on the last Sunday in October

2007-present: 02:00 on the second Sunday in March --> 02:00 on the first Sunday in November

New York forex market trading session (UTC+3): 15:00-22:00 (daylight saving time); 16:00-23:00 (winter time).