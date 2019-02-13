OneKey ClosePosition

I see that many tools in the market deal with Position and Order in the form of operation panels. Which is loaded into a Chart in the form of an EA.

However, once the operator panel EA is loaded, no other EAs can be loaded. So, I wrote the one-click operation of Position and Order as a script, so you can load other EAs and easily complete one-click operation of Trade.

1. What is this:

This is a one-click script to close position order.

Now you can close position tickets at high speed, for example 1000 position tickets can be closed instantaneously.

This is Demo version link:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36158

2. Function:

There are many ways to filter:

  • You can choose the symbol of the position order. Default is All.
  • You can choose the type of position order, Default is All
  • You can enter magci number, the default is 0.
  • You can enter comment, the default is "".
3. Parameters:
  • Input string ForexName="All"; //Input symbol name: All / EURUSD / AUDUSD / ...
  • Input Enum_PositionType TYPE_Position=Type_All; //Select the mode of the position.
  • Input int MAGICNUM=0; //This is order magic number, default=0.
  • Input string COMMENT=""; //This is order comment
  • Input bool HighSpeed=true; //True represents high speed execution
Thanks for using!



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• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift. Daily Trading Limiter — the rule you cannot break Every trader knows the number. Three trades. Two percent. One bad day and stop. And every trader has watched themselves take the fourth trade anyway. The problem was never knowing th
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Rise Fall ATR MT4
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Have you ever take a long time to watch a Symbol when the network link is not good ? Have you ever wait for a long time when you switch chart between different Symbols or different TimeFrames ? If you do long-term backtesting , Have you ever to be downloaded datas for a long time ? Yes, If there is no data in the system, those will happen.  1. What is this: Download all the Symbol data in Market Watch to the system. PS: This is not outputting data to Files. This Link go to Demo version: https:/
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This product can be used to synchronize multiple Charts, and each Chart can be set to a different sync mode. With this product you can better view and manipulate charts: different time frames for a single Symbol, the same time frame for multiple Symbols, system indicators for single/multiple Symbols... and more. Feature: Chart settings can be synchronized, including : background, indentation, size, etc. Multiple Chart window start times  or end times can be synchronized. Multiple Chart time fr
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Do you think it's a bit cumbersome when you need to switch symbols or timeframes with mouse click? 1. What is this? This is a program that can switch symbols and timeframes with direction keys. Fast switching, very convenient, no mouse click required. For traders, one symbol with multi-timeframe charts are usually added,  you can change symbol on those charts  easily . For multi-currency traders, different symbol charts are usually added, you can also change those timeframes easily. I wrote thi
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Yu Zhang
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1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
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1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
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BWMFI MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
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Indicators
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4 (1)
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1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
BearsPower MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
BullsPower MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
CCI MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
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Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
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Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
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Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
MACD MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
Momentum TimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
OsMA MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
RSI MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
RVI MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
Stochastic MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
TriX MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
WPR MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
AD MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
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