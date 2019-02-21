Directional Key To Change Symbols and TimeFrames

Do you think it's a bit cumbersome when you need to switch symbols or timeframes with mouse click?

1. What is this?

This is a program that can switch symbols and timeframes with direction keys.

Fast switching, very convenient, no mouse click required.

For traders, one symbol with multi-timeframe charts are usually added, you can change symbol on those charts easily .

. For multi-currency traders, different symbol charts are usually added, you can also change those timeframes easily.

I wrote this program in the form of indicator. So you can load other EAs, indicators or run other scripts.