OneKey Violent Trading

What is this:

Violent trading: means sending a large number of orders to your brokerage server,  it can conduct a stress test of the trading.

In this program you can run a variety of trading tests. 

Now you can trade at high speed, For example 1000 orders in an instant.

The Demo version's link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38431/

Why to use:

  • Whether manual trading or EA trading,  the status of the broker server is very important. So it is beneficial to conduct a trading stress test on the broker server.
  • To EA trading,  a lot of orders may be traded at the same time,  which requires testing the operation.
  • Especially in the Calender data period, it is necessary to conduct violent trading tests on the market.

How to use:

Usually you only need to adjust the Core Setting.  Other Setting are easy to understanding.

------------------------Core Setting------------------------

  • Input_TradeMODE = InstantRandom ; //Select trading mode, Random or specified
    • InstantRandom :  Random instant trading to buy or sell
    • PendingRandom : Random pending trading to buylimit, sellstop...
    • AllRandom :  InstantRandom and PendingRandom
    • Specified : BUY, SELL, BUYLIMIT, BUYSTOP, SELLLIMIT, SELLSTOP
  • bool_AutoFromMarket=true;      //true-Symbols automatically from Market Watch;  false-input on the next
  • string ForexName="";                 //If the previous line is false, input your symbol. Default Chart symbol.
  • int TicketCount=200;                 //Trade Count，For Hedge mode, different servers have different ticket upper limit.
  • int MaxRequestCount=2;            //Maximum number of requests, every request sleep 5 millisecond.
    • PS: Unstable server will cause the order to fail,  you can set the number of Request. MaxRequestCount=0 often trading failure with a bad network.

------------------------General Setting------------------------
  • Volume=0.01;
  • IsSetPoint=true;       //StopLoss or TakeProfit to Set Point:  true---point ; false---price.
  • StopLoss=0;             //StopLoss Point or Price
  • TakeProfit=0;          //TakeProfit Point or Price
  • MAGICNUM=0;          //Magic Number
  • DEVIATION=0;
  • COMMENT="";
------------------------Pending Order Setting------------------------
  • input double PendingPrice=0.0;        //PendingPrice: 0 means Random;  Others means Specified.
  • input int Pending_Point_Min=500;     //if PendingPrice=0.0:  The min random pending price point.
  • input int Pending_Point_Max=2000;   //if PendingPrice=0.0:  The max random pending price point.
  • input ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME Type_Time=ORDER_TIME_GTC;
  • input datetime Expiration=0;

Final attention：

This program only used in Demo Account!

Before used, I suggest you have program to one key clean up your Trade Tickets.

You can clean up your Trade Tickets from my other one key products. 

OneKey ClosePosition:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36158

OneKey DeletePending: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36153

Thanks for using my program.



Recommended products
Flexible OHLC Spread and Volume Data Exporter
Kenneth Weleh
Utilities
This script is an Intelligence Gathering Utility designed to give you full control over your data exports from MetaTrader 5. It allows you to synchronize up to three different symbols into a single file with precise timestamping. 1. Setting the Data Range (Range) You can define exactly which historical period you want to capture: Date Mode : If Last N bars (0 = use date range above) is set to 0 , the script will export all data between your chosen start and end dates. Bar Mode : By entering a nu
Nora News Shield Global Monitor
Moatsam Naeem Naeem Arif
Utilities
NORA NEWS SHIELD - Professional News Protection System Product Description Overview NORA NEWS SHIELD is a professional risk management tool that automatically protects your trading during high-impact economic news releases. It monitors major global currencies and temporarily suspends trading activity during critical market-moving events, helping you avoid sudden volatility spikes and potential losses. How It Works The system continuously scans the economic calendar for upcoming high-impact news
FREE
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Session Trade Controller
Gai Li Zhou
Utilities
Session Trade Controller is a broker-time session and trade-permission controller. Key functions: - User-configured trading windows - Live countdown to the next session change - Weekday permission rules - Clear open, closed and transition states - Position and pending-order visibility - Explicit reasons when trading is outside the permitted schedule - Dashboard view based on broker server time The utility monitors and applies time permissions configured by the user. It does not generate entry
OneKey
Trinh Minh Tung
Utilities
Instead of sticking to the Charts,let's use OneKey. Welcome to our new product - OneKey ! This is a great product written in MQL5, a streamlined version of the ALL IN ONE Keylevel product with the only feature removed being Algo trading. Other features of the product are kept intact and not affected. OneKey integrates many notable functions, including trend determination and Kelevel drawing, detecting Engulfing candle signals, Pinbar, Sideway breakout patterns, BOS, CHOCH, along with profession
ChartFix Rectangle
Mobinasadat Beheshti
Utilities
Unlock the Full Potential of Your Trading with ChartFix Rectangles Are you tired of manually adjusting rectangles on your MT5 charts every time the market shifts? Wish there was a faster, smarter way to manage your chart objects? ChartFix Rectangles  is here to transform your trading experience, giving you unparalleled control over rectangles with just a few clicks. Why ChartFix Rectangles is a Game-Changer One-Click Extension : Instantly extend your rectangle’s right edge to the last bar —p
CloseByTimeEA
Aleksandr Vasiutin
Utilities
CloseByTime Utility is a MetaTrader 5 service utility designed to automatically close open positions and delete pending orders at a specified time. It helps traders schedule the end of trading activity in advance, for example at the end of the day, before news releases, or before market close. The utility uses broker server time, supports weekday filtering, and can work with all symbols or only with a selected list of instruments. Features Automatically closes open positions at a specified time.
Magic News Trade Assistant
Imasardz Maulana
Utilities
Magic News Trade Assistant is a tool for trading when news is happening, this tool is very helpful in generating profits for you, because you can set your own Stop Loss and Take Profit clearly. This tool is perfect for trading on XAUUSD. News that we can use for trading such as JOLTS & NFP is very profitable. You will be calm and wait for your order to make a profit, it all depends on the news generated. Recommendation :   • Currency Pair: XAUUSD   • Lot & Equity Ratio: 1:1000(if you have $1000
Traders Toolbox Overwatch
Jason Kisogloo
Utilities
Traders Toolbox Overwatch - is a monitoring utility for all Traders Toolbox running instances. It a simple chart switching utility and a market watch for all Traders Toolbox Running charts.  Features: 1. Customisable Button Colours, Rows and Columns. 2. Three Signal Types (Hold - Yellow / Sell - Red / Buy - Green) 3. Dynamically Updates button list depending on new or closed instances of Traders Toolbox   4. Single Click Buttons bring related chart to foreground. 5. Buy and Sell Signals sho
SCM One Click Pro
Chusak Sarekul
Utilities
eng description ฺBelow คุณสมบัติ EA OneClickTradingPro v5.46 (ไทย / ENG) ภาษาไทย EA OneClickTradingPro v5.46 เป็น Expert Advisor สำหรับ MetaTrader 5 ที่ออกแบบมาเพื่อการเทรดแบบคลิกเดียว รองรับการทำงานบนหลาย Timeframe พร้อมกัน และมีฟีเจอร์ครบครันดังนี้: 1. การเปิดออร์เดอร์ด้วยปุ่มลัด (Hotkeys) B – เปิดออร์เดอร์ Buy (Market Order) S – เปิดออร์เดอร์ Sell (Market Order) P – เปิด Pending Buy Limit (ต่ำกว่าราคาปัจจุบัน) L – เปิด Pending Sell Limit (สูงกว่าราคาปัจจุบัน) I – เพิ่ม Lot Size เป็น
VR Assistant Charts MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
Utilities
VR Assistant Charts is a convenient tool for traders working with graphical objects in the MetaTrader trading terminal window. The program allows you to change the color, style, thickness and other characteristics of trend lines, Fibonacci levels, Gann fans and other graphic elements in the MetaTrader terminal with one click of the mouse. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can read or write reviews at [link] Version for [MetaTrader 4]
Local Copy Trading Utility
Tarrab Ali
Utilities
Local Copy Trader Utility - Professional Copy Trading System Overview Local Copy Trader Utility is the complete solution for mirroring trades between MetaTrader 5 accounts. With both Master and Slave functionality in one powerful Expert Advisor, it delivers reliable, lightning-fast trade copying with zero external dependencies. Perfect for managing multiple accounts, following trading signals, or transferring trades between brokers, this system ensures your positions stay perfectly synchronized
MT5 to Binance
Roman Zhitnik
4.2 (5)
Utilities
The MT5 to Binance trading panel is the perfect tool for cryptocurrency traders looking to maximize their purchases on Binance and Binance US exchanges. Before purchase please familiarize with comparison between MT5 to Binance and Binance Copier To get started, simply input your API Key and Secret Key created in the client area of Binance and select the Enable Spot & Margin Trading and Enable Futures checkboxes and start trading Once launched, the trading panel automatically loads all Spot and F
SmartLines MT5
Artem Los
Utilities
SmartLines allows you to open orders using trend lines. SmartLines for MT4 https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/25875 Now you have the opportunity to control breakthroughs of the trend corridor automatically and without delay. As soon as the price crosses your trend line with your settings, the order is automatically opened. You will not miss the moment of the trend change. The principle of working with SmartLines is similar to placement of pending orders. However, pending orders only have th
PriceZoneAlerte
Kocou Faustin Agohoundje
Utilities
PriceZoneAlert v2.0   is the essential tool for traders who want to monitor their price zones with customized alerts, directly on their phone or tablet. This innovative indicator for MetaTrader 5 allows you to add alerts on predefined price zones, with instant push notifications to stay informed in real time, wherever you are. Whether you're trading according to SMC concepts, support/resistance, or a custom strategy,   PriceZoneAlert v2.0   helps you   stay focused, responsive, and discipli
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Experts
Classic SNR MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | Multi-Symbol Support & Resistance Trading with Trend-Based Logic Overview Classic SNR Breakout EA is a professional trading robot that identifies structural Support & Resistance levels using daily swing points and executes trades based on H1 price action relative to these levels. The EA applies   dual logic : in an uptrend, it sells on H1 rejection below an SNR level; in a downtrend, it buys on H1 rejection above an SNR level. Breakout confirmations are
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
Object Synchronizer MT 5
Suthichai Rasithong
Utilities
Object Synchronizer MT5 : Better focus/analysis of the price chart in many timeframes. Are you bored to save and load template many times for the same symbol for many chart timeframes? Here is the alternative. With this indicator, you enjoy creating objects across many charts, you can modify the same object in any chart, you can delete the same object in any chart. All objects you created/modified are always synchronized across all chart windows (with the same symbol). Save your time, you can fo
Smart RSI Filter
Nancy Rad
Utilities
Hello friends Investing is considered a difficult and risky business in the eyes of the people. But if you invest by acquiring knowledge and skills, the market will never harm you. Filter writing in the capital market is one of the actions that professionals take in this field to increase productivity and save time. Due to the activity of a large number of symbols, the volume of stored information and data is very high. People active in this market sometimes need a series of information and du
Account Risk Manager
Marco Savia
Utilities
Risk Manager – Account Protection Tool Risk Manager is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to protect your trading account by applying automatic risk management rules. This tool does not open trades . It continuously monitors your account and enforces predefined limits to help prevent excessive losses and maintain disciplined trading. Risk Manager works in the background and can manage positions opened by manual trading or other Expert Advisors. It is particularly useful for: • Manual tr
FREE
KING Fusion MACD Vol
Ahmed Al-askar
Indicators
- وصف المنتج - مؤشر احترافي متكامل لا يعد KING Fusion MACD-Vol من KING TRADING EA مجرد MACD آخر — فهو عبارة عن مجموعة أدوات تداول كاملة تجمع بين مؤشرات احترافية متعددة في نافذة فرعية واحدة أنيقة. لم تعد بحاجة إلى تحميل مخططك بأدوات منفصلة. يجمع هذا المؤشر بين: MACD مع خطوط مزدوجة ورسم بياني مكبر رسم بياني ملون ومثبت بالحجم ملصقات ديناميكية مع قيم المؤشرات في الوقت الفعلي (ATR، ADX، RSI، Volume) عداد تنازلي للبار التنبيهات المتقاطعة (مرئية + صوتية) كل ما تحتاجه من الوضوح والسرعة والدقة -
FREE
B3 Straddle ATM
Wellington Silva
Utilities
Script that generates a report of possible ATM Straddle operations. It works for any asset on the spot market that has authorized stock options series on the B3 (Brazilian stock exchange). Straddle operations presented in the report: Short Straddle operations Uncovered Short Straddle Covered Call Short Straddle Diagonal Covered Call Short Straddle (expiration of the covered call after the expiration of the short options) Iron Butterfly Iron Butterfly "Pozinho" Diagonal Iron Butterfly (diagonal
Tax Spain Impuestos Hacienda
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
Utilities
Automated Report Generator for the Spanish Treasury This utility allows you to generate automated reports for the Spanish treasury with several advantages: A detailed report is generated in an HTML file in the MetaTrader 5 base directory. This report includes all operations individually. For accounts nominated in another currency, the report will automatically generate a profit column in euros using the same broker data. Profits in other currencies will be accounted for as indicated by the Spa
Spread Spike and Alert MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilities
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a   FREE EA   as a gift. Spread Spike & Alert – The Ultimate Spread Monitoring Tool In the world of trading, spread spikes can be the difference between profit and loss. Unexpectedly high spreads can eat into your gains and make trading conditions unfav
Exp THE X FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.79 (28)
Experts
Universal automatic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 working on standard indicators. UniversalEA  The Constructor EA is provided with a large set of functions. You can select one of 20 signals to open a position and 5 of 20 filters to sort out the signals of the standard indicators included in the MetaTrader package. Besides, you can adjust the indicator parameters, select a timeframe, and specify a signal bar for each signal. You can also download The X EA for the MetaTrader 4 terminal  The X f
RiskGuard Quantum Simulator
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (1)
Utilities
Quantum Simulator – Discover the Power of Quantum Dynamic Risk Quantum Simulator is an Expert Advisor designed to demonstrate the effectiveness of the Quantum function, fully integrated into the RiskGuard Management system. Through a simple interface, you can simulate an equity curve starting from a fixed balance of €100,000 , using your own custom statistics: Win Rate (%) Average Risk/Reward Ratio Number of Trades Maximum Allowed Drawdown (Optional) Minimum Accepted Drawdown The EA performs a
FREE
Fundamental Heat Map MT5
Guillaume Baillargeon
Utilities
Fundamental Heat Map MT5 is a free automatic macro dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It analyzes the built-in MetaTrader Economic Calendar and converts recent macroeconomic releases into a clear visual heat map for the 8 major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD and NZD. The utility compares Actual vs Forecast data and organizes information into four macro categories: Inflation Growth Labour Monetary Policy Each currency receives an automatic macro score based on recent economic surprises, e
FREE
Ping Monitor
Jason Smith
Utilities
Ping-Monitor — Never Miss a Tick Again! Do you run EAs and worry about silent chart freezes or data feed stalls ?  This utility is your ultimate watchdog, alerting you the moment your charts stop receiving updates. Ping-Monitor is designed to detect when a chart freezes or the data feed stalls, even if MT5 still shows that the connection is active. It works by tracking the time of the last incoming tick. Every time the chart receives a new price update, the EA records the timestamp. Then, on a
AW Workpad MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Utilities
AW Workpad is a multifunctional trading control panel designed for manual and semi-automatic trading. It allows you to manage pending orders, market positions, provides a wide range of statistical data, as well as a multi-period analysis of a group of classic indicators. The utility is represented by five tabs:   Positions, Pending, Close, Indicators, Info. Each tab has its own group of functions for processing orders or information about the current market situation. MT4 version ->   HERE  / P
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA — Automated Trading Advisor Based on Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW HMA Scalper Pro EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that trades in the direction of the Hull Moving Average (HMA). The HMA indicator determines the current trend direction, and the EA opens trades in that direction, enhanced by Smart Risk capital management, adaptive grid trading, trailing stop, breakeven, and time filters. The EA supports both Netting a
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (216)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (673)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Utilities
25% discount on the release of the tool: only for the next 3 buyers AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management T
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (146)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (167)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Application instructions + video instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756482 Trial version of the application for a demo account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 How to install the application: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756239 How to test the application in visual mode: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/7
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (5)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
4.5 (8)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.71 (17)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! SIMPLE. FASTEST. INTUITIVE. MAX AUTOMATED. Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-profit  functions - Invalidation leves - Intuitive, a
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Signal Trading View to MT5 Pro
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro  Instant professional execution between TradingView and MetaTrader 5 Automate your trading strategy with the most robust communication bridge between TradingView alerts and real execution in MT5. Designed for traders who demand speed, flexibility, and impeccable risk management, this Expert Advisor transforms any alert message into a precise market or limit order.   Install and TEST the TRIAL version HERE STRENGTHS AND ADVANTAGES Universal Parsing Engine (Propriet
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (52)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Copier Ultimate
Janitha Sandaruwan Amaradasa Wickramasingha Arachchilage
5 (4)
Utilities
Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (8)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Global Investing FX Terminal
Santiago Nicolas Pla Casuriaga
Utilities
The Global Investing FX Terminal is an all-in-one FX dashboard for MetaTrader 5 — CB policy rates, CFTC COT positioning, carry rankings, economic surprises, options skew, retail sentiment, and correlations, thirteen panels in total — rendered on a single zero-flicker canvas overlay and refreshing every 10 seconds from one attached EA. No external software required. Professional FX analysis requires simultaneous access to data that normally lives in separate platforms: rate derivatives, governmen
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356404 - Farmed Hedge Yield V Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2357156 * Before purchasing, please feel free to send me a message if you have any questions about the product or setup. ** After purchase,  Contact me via private message to receive t
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
Utilities
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (8)
Utilities
Risk Manager Pro MT5 is an account protection Expert Advisor for traders who want strict risk control inside MetaTrader 5. The utility monitors your account equity, daily and weekly results, drawdown, open positions, trade count, consecutive losses, and trading hours. When a configured limit is reached, it can automatically close positions, cancel pending orders, stop other EAs, send notifications, or close the terminal. Instead of relying on discipline during a stressful trading session, you de
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Daily Trading Limiter
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (8)
Utilities
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift. Daily Trading Limiter — the rule you cannot break Every trader knows the number. Three trades. Two percent. One bad day and stop. And every trader has watched themselves take the fourth trade anyway. The problem was never knowing th
More from author
Multi Chart Synchronization MT4
Yu Zhang
5 (1)
Utilities
This product can be used to synchronize multiple Charts, and each Chart can be set to a different sync mode. With this product you can better view and manipulate charts: different time frames for a single Symbol, the same time frame for multiple Symbols... and more. PS: The link below is the FreeDemo product, you can use it on EURUSD/XUAUSD/USDCNH symbol: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38557 Feature: Chart settings  can be synchronized, including : background, indentation, size, etc. M
Directional Key To Change MT4 Version
Yu Zhang
5 (1)
Utilities
Do you think it's a bit cumbersome when you need to switch symbols or timeframes with mouse click? 1. What is this? This is a program that can switch symbols and timeframes with direction keys. Fast switching, very convenient, no mouse click required. For traders, one symbol with multi-timeframe charts are usually added,  you can change symbol on those charts easily. For multi-currency traders, different symbol charts are usually added, you can also change those timeframes easily. I wrote this p
Rise Fall ATR MT4
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. What is this         Rising volatility and falling volatility are not the same, whether it is academic research or actual testing has shown this point.         The original ATR indicator is calculated by putting up and down fluctuations together. This indicator is to calculate separately the upward volatility and the downward volatility, which can better help you study the market. 2. Indicator description          There are two modes for the calculation of this indicator, as shown in the fo
Download All Symbol Data In Market Watch
Yu Zhang
Utilities
Have you ever take a long time to watch a Symbol when the network link is not good ? Have you ever wait for a long time when you switch chart between different Symbols or different TimeFrames ? If you do long-term backtesting , Have you ever to be downloaded datas for a long time ? Yes, If there is no data in the system, those will happen.  1. What is this: Download all the Symbol data in Market Watch to the system. PS: This is not outputting data to Files. This Link go to Demo version: https:/
Multi Chart Synchronization OthersToFirstChart
Yu Zhang
Utilities
This product can be used to synchronize multiple Charts, and each Chart can be set to a different sync mode. With this product you can better view and manipulate charts: different time frames for a single Symbol, the same time frame for multiple Symbols, system indicators for single/multiple Symbols... and more. Feature: Chart settings can be synchronized, including : background, indentation, size, etc. Multiple Chart window start times  or end times can be synchronized. Multiple Chart time fr
OneKey ClosePosition
Yu Zhang
Utilities
I see that many tools in the market deal with Position and Order in the form of operation panels. Which is loaded into a Chart in the form of an EA. However, once the operator panel EA is loaded, no other EAs can be loaded. So, I wrote the one-click operation of Position and Order as a script, so you can load other EAs and easily complete one-click operation of Trade. 1. What is this: This is a one-click script to close position order. Now you can close position tickets at high speed, for examp
OneKey DeleteOrder
Yu Zhang
Utilities
I see that many tools in the market deal with Position and Order in the form of operation panels. Which is loaded into a Chart in the form of an EA. However, once the operator panel EA is loaded, no other EAs can be loaded. So, I wrote the one-click operation of Position and Order as a script, so you can load other EAs and easily complete one-click operation of Trade. 1. What is this: This is a one-click script to delete the pending order . Now you can delete pending tickets at high speed, for
Directional Key To Change Symbols and TimeFrames
Yu Zhang
Utilities
Do you think it's a bit cumbersome when you need to switch symbols or timeframes with mouse click? 1. What is this? This is a program that can switch symbols and timeframes with direction keys. Fast switching, very convenient, no mouse click required. For traders, one symbol with multi-timeframe charts are usually added,  you can change symbol on those charts  easily . For multi-currency traders, different symbol charts are usually added, you can also change those timeframes easily. I wrote thi
Candle Transition
Yu Zhang
Indicators
According to trading experience: Some symbols are easy to reverse on certain days, such as Monday, or afternoon, and so on. So comparing the current price with the corresponding historical moment price is valuable. If the price coordinate system uses a logarithmic price, you will get a lot of valuable information. 1. What is this? This program can convert the symbol price and add it to your Chart. You can compare it with your major chart. The DEMO version Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/pr
AC MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
Alligator MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
AO MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
BWMFI MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
Fractals MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
ATR MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
4 (1)
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
BearsPower MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
BullsPower MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
CCI MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
Chaikin MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
DeMarker MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
Force MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
MACD MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
Momentum TimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
OsMA MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
RSI MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
RVI MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
Stochastic MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
TriX MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
WPR MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
AD MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicators
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
Filter:
[Deleted] 2019.05.07 12:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2019.05.07 11:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review