OneKey Violent Trading

What is this:

Violent trading: means sending a large number of orders to your brokerage server, it can conduct a stress test of the trading. In this program you can run a variety of trading tests. Now you can trade at high speed, For example 1000 orders in an instant. The Demo version's link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38431/

Why to use:

Whether manual trading or EA trading, the status of the broker server is very important. So it is beneficial to conduct a trading stress test on the broker server.

To EA trading, a lot of orders may be traded at the same time, which requires testing the operation.

Especially in the Calender data period, it is necessary to conduct violent trading tests on the market.

How to use:

Usually you only need to adjust the Core Setting. Other Setting are easy to understanding.

------------------------Core Setting------------------------

Input_TradeMODE = InstantRandom ; //Select trading mode, Random or specified

InstantRandom : Random instant trading to buy or sell



PendingRandom : Random pending trading to buylimit, sellstop...



AllRandom : InstantRandom and PendingRandom



Specified : BUY, SELL, BUYLIMIT, BUYSTOP, SELLLIMIT, SELLSTOP

bool_AutoFromMarket=true; //true-Symbols automatically from Market Watch; false-input on the next

string ForexName=""; //If the previous line is false, input your symbol. Default Chart symbol.

int TicketCount=200; //Trade Count，For Hedge mode, different servers have different ticket upper limit.

int MaxRequestCount=2; //Maximum number of requests, every request sleep 5 millisecond.

PS: Unstable server will cause the order to fail, you can set the number of Request. MaxRequestCount=0 often trading failure with a bad network.

Volume=0.01;

IsSetPoint=true; //StopLoss or TakeProfit to Set Point: true---point ; false---price.

StopLoss=0; //StopLoss Point or Price

//StopLoss Point or Price TakeProfit=0; //TakeProfit Point or Price

//TakeProfit Point or Price MAGICNUM=0; //Magic Number

//Magic Number DEVIATION=0;

COMMENT="";

input double PendingPrice=0.0; //PendingPrice: 0 means Random; Others means Specified.

//PendingPrice: 0 means Random; Others means Specified. input int Pending_Point_Min=500; //if PendingPrice=0.0: The min random pending price point.

//if PendingPrice=0.0: The min random pending price point. input int Pending_Point_Max=2000; //if PendingPrice=0.0: The max random pending price point.

//if PendingPrice=0.0: The max random pending price point. input ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME Type_Time=ORDER_TIME_GTC;

input datetime Expiration=0;

------------------------General Setting------------------------------------------------Pending Order Setting------------------------

Final attention：

This program only used in Demo Account! Before used, I suggest you have program to one key clean up your Trade Tickets. You can clean up your Trade Tickets from my other one key products. OneKey ClosePosition: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36158 OneKey DeletePending: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36153

Thanks for using my program.







