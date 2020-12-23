Infobox Atr and Spread

Shows various helpful informations lik:

  • ATR (in Pips)
  • Spread  (in Pips)
  • Spread in percent of ATR (very helpful when your SL/TP is based on ATR
  • Time left to next candle period
  • Change in percent of last X candles (configurable)
  • Spread warning, when its higher then 1/3 of the ATR
  • Next-candle warning, when it appears shortly (2.5% of period)

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Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
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