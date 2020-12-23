Infobox Atr and Spread
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
Shows various helpful informations lik:
- ATR (in Pips)
- Spread (in Pips)
- Spread in percent of ATR (very helpful when your SL/TP is based on ATR
- Time left to next candle period
- Change in percent of last X candles (configurable)
- Spread warning, when its higher then 1/3 of the ATR
- Next-candle warning, when it appears shortly (2.5% of period)
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