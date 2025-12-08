Elsna Panel MT5

This Small tool allows you to define a time counter in minutes for the closing of your positions according to the number of minutes you have set. For example if you set it to 30 Min, the tool will close each open position after 30 minutes from its opening. The settings ACTIVE: It is to activate the tool and use it to close your positions after the number of minutes defined. MANAGE: you to choose with the symbols managed by the tool. Choose "ALL CURENCY" if you want the system to apply to

FREE