Elsna Panel MT5

The indicator is a real-time trading dashboard for MT5, showing account, trade, and risk information in a compact panel directly on the chart.

Key Features

  1. Dashboard Display

    • Shows instrument, price, spread, and remaining candle time.

    • Shows account stats: balance, equity, margin, free margin, margin used.

    • Floating profit and pips of all open trades.

    • Historical profits: today, this week, this month, and all-time.

    • Risk stats: total lot size, average risk per trade, average R:R ratio, average trade duration.

    • Performance stats: win rate and profit factor.

  2. Dynamic Updates

    • Updates every second using OnTimer .

    • Automatically calculates and refreshes floating profit, pips, trade counts, and risk metrics.

  3. Color Coding

    • Positive profits, equity, or good R:R ratios are green.

    • Negative profits or high-risk metrics are red.

    • Warning levels are orange.

  4. Auto-Sizing

    • Panel width and height adjust dynamically to fit content.

    • Labels are positioned with configurable font, size, spacing, and corner.

  5. Trade Alerts

    • Plays a sound ( alert.wav ) when the number of open trades changes.



