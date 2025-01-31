CrosssX Indicator Strategy

A buy signal can be seen on the dashboard when the previous signal is red and the next signal is green, then the SAR is green and the RSI is green.

A Sell Signal can be seen on the dashboard when the previous Signal is green and the Signal after it is red, then the SAR is red and the RSI is red.

Line function - shows on the chart the lines of Opening, Stop Loss, Take Profit.
With this function, it is easy to create a new order and see its additional characteristics before opening.
 
TP and SL - sets the relationship of Take Profit to Stop Loss.
This allows you to set the size of the profit relative to the loss in pips.

the opening line will appear when all conditions are met TP1, TP2, TP3, TP4 and SL are manually specified in pips. buying or selling is done at the closing price of the candle.

Pairs used: all pairs on the M15 timeframe


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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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Sarvana EA
M Abdullahfaiz Rahman
Experts
SAVANA-EA is an Expert Advisor designed for automated trading based on technical analysis, using custom indicators to make trading decisions. This EA combines several indicators like RSI, and Parabolic SAR to identify profitable trading opportunities and execute buy/sell orders automatically. Key Features: Trading Strategy : This EA uses RSI and Parabolic SAR to identify the current market trend based on technical analysis. Customizable Settings : You can adjust parameters like TP, SL, and color
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