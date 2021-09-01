Ion Engine is an automated scalping Expert Advisor designed to fix the result without the trader taking part in trading. In the right hands, the scalping advisor will be an effective tool that brings good results in Forex. The Expert Advisor has embodied all the best trading algorithms from scalping and pipsing: filtering deals by different methods from different time intervals when trading price momentum patterns from the instrument's minute charts.





Keep in mind the bot works with a small spread!





This robot makes many trades every month and filters each of them using powerful analytical tools, but it is impossible to open many trades per year and still not get a single losing day. If you do not agree with this, do not buy this advisor in any case.





In general, the name "scalping" well characterizes the trading style of the Ion Engine bot. In this case, the scalpel will be the strategy used by the scalper. Of course, today there are a lot of scalping techniques, but they all have common features. Each has its own advantages and disadvantages. The Ion Engine expert system works with 5-digit quotes. The bot is very easy to operate, you don't need any tinctures, just set it up and work.





This scalping strategy is based on technical analysis. The scalper trades so short-term that it makes no sense to look for some fundamentally substantiated trend, but all the technical laws work very well, so why not trust the technique?





Options

TypeFilling - set the order execution policy.

Risk - calculate the lot from the deposit.

Lot - lot size for entering the market.

TakeProfitPips - desired take profit (adjusted by an Expert Advisor).

StopLosstPips - desired stop loss (adjusted by an Expert Advisor).

SpreadLimit - the maximum allowable spread at which you can still enter the market.

MinPips - minimum pip.

StepPips - pip step.

MaxPips- maximum pip.



