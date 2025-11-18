Seconds Chart Generator FullVer
- Utilities
- Kazutaka Okuno
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 18 November 2025
- Activations: 20
By default, MetaTrader 5 only supports timeframes of one minute or higher. Ultra-short-term charts such as 1-second or 5-second timeframes are not available in the standard platform.
Seconds Chart Generator is a utility EA designed to generate seconds-based charts in real time using tick data, allowing traders to observe ultra-short-term price movements with precision.
Simply attach it to any standard chart, and it will automatically create a custom symbol representing the seconds-based chart. You can then open and analyze this chart independently.
Standard indicators can also be applied to the generated chart, enabling seamless integration with your existing analysis methods.
We recommend starting with the free Simple version to verify functionality. If it suits your needs, consider upgrading to the Full version for unrestricted use.
⚡ Key Features of Seconds Chart Generator
- Real-time generation of 1-second, 5-second, and 15-second charts
- Operates directly on live charts and supports standard indicators
- Instantly usable by attaching to any symbol
- Automatically creates custom symbols for independent seconds-based chart analysis
- Log refresh functionality
- Use the reset button on the main chart for immediate cleanup
- Or enable auto-cleanup at scheduled intervals