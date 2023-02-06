AC Trade Assistant

5

AC Trade Assistant – Simplify Your Trading Experience

The AC Trade Assistant is a compact and efficient tool designed to help traders execute orders quickly and manage trades with ease. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, this assistant streamlines your workflow and enhances your trading performance.

Key Features:

§  Compact Design: A non-intrusive dialog box that keeps your chart clean and organized.

§  Fast Order Execution: Place market orders, pending orders, and manage risk with just a few clicks.

§  Flexible Lot Sizing: Choose between fixed lots or risk-based lot sizing for better risk management. Set the lot size for the Forex, Metals, Commodities, Indices, Stocks and Crypto markets

§  ATR-Based Stop-Loss: Adjust stop-loss levels dynamically based on market volatility.

§  Efficient Trade Management: Close all buy/sell positions, delete orders, and monitor total profit directly from the panel. 

§  Magic Number Isolation: Manage trades independently with unique magic numbers.

§  Shortcut Keys: Execute buy/sell orders instantly with customizable keyboard shortcuts.

Why Choose AC Trade Assistant?

§  User-Friendly: Designed for simplicity and speed.

§  Adaptable: Customizable settings to suit your trading style.

§  Reliable: Built with robust error handling and performance optimization.

MT4 and MT5 versions are available in the addresses:

 MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155776?source=Site+Profile+Seller

MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93629?source=Site+Profile+Seller

Your Feedback Matters:
We value your input! Share your suggestions, and we’ll incorporate them into future updates to make the AC Trade Assistant even better.

Reviews 1
Mohit Kumar
256
Mohit Kumar 2023.07.04 10:11 
 

very user friendly, its perfect to have a good hand in forex. really perfection is there l. nice developer.

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WhatsApp Integration for MetaTrader 5 - Real-Time Trade Notifications Transform your trading experience with seamless   WhatsApp integration for MetaTrader 5. This expert   advisor   automatically sends instant notifications to your WhatsApp whenever trade   events occur, keeping you connected   to your positions no matter where you are . Never   miss important market movements again with real-time alerts   delivered directly   to your smartphone. Key Features Real-Time Trade Notifications : Rec
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AC Trade Assistant – Simplify Your Trading Experience The  AC Trade Assistant  is a compact and efficient tool designed to help traders execute orders quickly and manage trades with ease. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, this assistant streamlines your workflow and enhances your trading performance. Key Features : §   Compact Design : A non-intrusive dialog box that keeps your chart clean and organized. §   Fast Order Execution : Place market orders, pending orders, and manage
Smart Key Levels Indicator MT5
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Smart Key Levels Indicator for MT5- Advanced Support & Resistance Tool The   Smart Key Levels Indicator   is a professional-grade tool for traders seeking precise support and resistance levels. Using advanced algorithms, it identifies key price levels with dynamic strength scoring, volume filtering, and higher timeframe confluence. Perfect for all trading styles and timeframes, this indicator provides clear visual signals with customizable settings. Available for both MT4 and MT5 platforms. Unlo
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Mohit Kumar
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Mohit Kumar 2023.07.04 10:11 
 

very user friendly, its perfect to have a good hand in forex. really perfection is there l. nice developer.

Atefe Shoopani
3041
Reply from developer Atefe Shoopani 2023.07.04 18:42
Thank you for your review.
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