Signal Jurassic
- Indicators
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Ivan SimonikaList of the best products: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/dragonivan/seller
e-mail: dragon.ivan.sym@gmail.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Channel indicator Forex Signal Jurassic is designed for the fact that the price will continue to move within the channel, but not for a long time. The channel does not always intersect with the price, when the price goes beyond the channel boundaries, it can be closed with stops. The indicator assumes selling when the resistance level is reached and buying at the support level. Also, the required points are indicated by arrows, and the indicator uses a custom filter to limit some signals. Positions are usually closed at the opposite border of the channel, or by stop loss.