Signal Jurassic

Channel indicator Forex Signal Jurassic is designed for the fact that the price will continue to move within the channel, but not for a long time. The channel does not always intersect with the price, when the price goes beyond the channel boundaries, it can be closed with stops. The indicator assumes selling when the resistance level is reached and buying at the support level. Also, the required points are indicated by arrows, and the indicator uses a custom filter to limit some signals. Positions are usually closed at the opposite border of the channel, or by stop loss.
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4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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ReT
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Introducing the trend indicator! Ready trading system. The principle of the indicator is to automatically determine the current state of the market when placed on a chart. The indicator analyzes market dynamics for pivot points. Shows the favorable moments of entering the market with stripes. Can be used as a channel indicator or level indicator! This indicator allows you to analyze historical data, and on their basis display instructions to the trader on further actions. To find out how to dete
TrendColor
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
The indicator monitors the market trend with very high reliability. Sharp price fluctuations, as well as noise around averaged prices, are ignored. All intersection points will be ideal points at which the direction of the trend changes. Signal points, places where color changes, can be used as points of potential market reversal. This development can be used both for long-term trading, and for piping on small periods. The indiuctor algorithm implements a kind of technical analysis based on the
MarketTrend
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
This indicator will provide you with everything you need in order to overcome losses due to human emotions. The indicator determines the moments of a trend reversal and the direction of its movements. This development is equipped with the most modern, adaptable trading algorithms. The main secret of short-term trading is to have information on when to enter a deal. The indicator works great on all timeframes and informs the trader about the most successful moments of buying or selling a currency
Correlators
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
It can be used as an independent trading system. It is based on the idea that some currency pairs follow one another. The indicator allows you to simultaneously display several other charts on the chart of one currency pair, which allows you to anticipate some movements and fairly accurately determine the beginning of trends. The principle of trading according to indicator signals is also simple: you need to sell a currency pair whose chart is higher, and buy the lower one.
MarketPoints
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
This indicator gives signals about a trend change, shows successful signals. High probability of a successful trend, it can be used with an optimal risk to profit ratio. The indicator does not redraw and is not late; it can be used both for piping on small periods and for long-term trading. The indicator algorithm works using open prices, and you can work with a zero bar. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
IdealMaster
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
This indicator will provide you with everything you need in order to overcome losses due to human emotions. The indicator determines the moments of a trend reversal and the direction of its movements. This development is equipped with the most modern, adaptable trading algorithms. The main secret of short-term trading is to have information on when to enter a deal. The indicator works great on all timeframes and informs the trader about the most successful moments of buying or selling a currency
Trend Star
Ivan Simonika
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator ignores sharp fluctuations and market noise and tracks market trends with absolute reliability. It is suitable for trading on small timeframes and on large ones, it ignores sudden price spikes or price movement corrections due to the reduction of market noise around the average price value. For calculations, the indicator uses indicators: iLow, iHigh, iMA, iATR. Since the output signal relies on reliable indicators, it is also reliable. You can configure both a sound signal and se
Turbo Pro
Ivan Simonika
Experts
Turbo Pro - Advisor uses a number of indicators to search for signals for entry. It works in fully automatic mode! Use default settings. Unlike alternative developments, this bot can simultaneously trade on both buy and sell. This is a significant advantage in real work because it makes it possible to achieve significantly better results due to increased capitalization. The bot works like a scalpel with sharp price movements, or uses series closures by averaging the overall position. Turbo Pro
Standard Trend
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
This is a convenient tool if you are used to trading on a clean chart, but sometimes you need to look at this indicator. If you are not sure how to determine the inflection point of a trend and are concerned about how to draw trend lines, then this indicator is for you. From now on, you do not need to sit near the computer and analyze the price, use this indicator carefully.
Legacy
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
This is a hybrid trend indicator, as it is based on the signals of elementary indicators and a special algorithm for analysis. The smart algorithm of the indicator determines the trend, filters out market noise and generates input signals. The indicator uses a color alarm: blue - when changing from descending to ascending, and red - on the contrary, to descending. You can use the indicator as the main indicator for determining the trend. The indicator can work both for entry points and as a filt
Special Volume
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Special Volume - Volume indicator, in the Forex market volumes are peculiar (teak). Why is Forex not possible to track normal volumes? The fact is that it is an OTC market. Therefore, it is practically not realistic to calculate the volume of purchases and sales by one instrument. Many Forex traders completely abandon volume indicators in their work. But for those who want to use them, there are some interesting tools, and one of them is Special Volume. The Special Volume indicator shows the ave
Direction Trend
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Direction Trend indicator. Shows the direction of the current trend. Colors bars in red and blue. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. Do not forget that the approach should be comprehensive, indicator signals require additional information to enter the market. The principle of the indicator is that when placed on a chart, it automatically determines the current state of the market, analyzes historical data, based on historical data.
Special Trend
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
This indicator is a professional indicator for Forex trading. Shows points for entering the market, points of potential market reversal. Uses one parameter for settings. Ready trading system. The indicator combines several progressive algorithms. Combined systems for analyzing historical data are projected onto lines in the form of straight lines connecting extremes. That is the pivot point of the market. These extremes or pivot points of the market can be used as line levels! Which is very conv
Trend Step
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
A trend indicator, and not the first view, is a regular indicator, but it can be used with an optimal risk coefficient. The principle of work is simple - the indicator shows the moments for entering the market with arrows, which is very easily perceived visually. It is recommended to use an oscillator with an additional indicator, for example, standard RSI. You need to respond to level 50. Or use some other confirmation system. The indicator can be used both for piping for small periods and f
Turbo Fix
Ivan Simonika
Experts
Turbo Fix - the adviser uses a number of indicators to search for signals to enter. It works in fully automatic mode! Use default settings. Unlike alternative developments, this bot can simultaneously trade on both buy and sell. This is a significant advantage in real work because it makes it possible to achieve significantly better results due to increased capitalization. The bot works like a scalpel with sharp price movements, or uses series closures by averaging the overall position. Turbo F
Pred Trend
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
The indicator shows the direction of the trend, signaling this using pivot points. It can be used with an optimal risk ratio. The arrows indicate favorable moments and directions for entering the market. Uses one parameter to adjust (adjust from 1 to 3). It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. The indicator can be used both for piping for small periods and for long-term trading. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. When using, it is recommended to look at an addi
HighScalpel
Ivan Simonika
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing the HighScalpel scalping system. It is enough to optimize once, for example, per month. After that, he shows excellent results on the forward period (several times larger), which can be seen in the screenshots. Be attentive to the spread indicators of your broker! The higher the spread, the less often the market entries. If the spread is above 20 pips, then the number of inputs falls by two orders of magnitude. It is ideal to use a broker with a floating spread of 6 pips. Such bro
Revers Line
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
The Revers Line signals a change in the angle of the moving average, the LevelZero parameter sets the circle of the zero point, there are limits from -LevelZero to LevelZero including those that will be considered a zero point, this can be indicated in red on histograms.   Options:   LevelZero - zero point [-LevelZero, LevelZero];   Length - length of the moving average;   Start - the starting point for calculating the angle;   End - the end point for calculating the angle;   MetodMA - averagin
Micron
Ivan Simonika
Experts
We present to you a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for trading major currency pairs. The bot uses a set of its own trading algorithms and has protection against crashes. Attention! The bot only works correctly when the spread is less than 6 pips! I ask you to weigh this fact, and if you do not have the appropriate conditions for trading, this bot will not work for you! The robot controls the volume of trading positions, slippage, spread, maintains and protects open orders, can work wit
Trend Advanced
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
A new trend determination algorithm has been developed for this indicator. The algorithm with acceptable accuracy generates input signals and output levels. Strategy for trend trading, filtering and all the necessary functions built into one tool! The principle of the indicator’s operation is to automatically determine the current state of the market when placing it on a chart, analyze historical data based on historical data and display instructions for further actions on the screen to the trad
X Forex
Ivan Simonika
Experts
This development is a scalping system. The bot shows excellent results, which can be seen in the screenshots. You can shamelessly start the protest and bot with such a rite, self-confidently chucking in yogo abilities. The bot can be tested on high currency pairs and high periods. In order to install the test tester so it is indicated on the screenshots, for correct test. You need to trade on timeframes M1-M15. An expert created to trade on any instrument. It is preferable to test the adviser w
Trends Histogram
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Traders can use the Trends Histogram indicator to identify potential areas of profit taking in the next section of an uptrend or downtrend. So it is for direct entry into the market. The indicator is used in the same way as any of these indicators individually or in combination with other indicators. This indicator shows an uptrend and a downtrend (green histogram). Only one input parameter is available: Length. It affects the scale of indicator price coverage. Installed input parameters can
Forex Go
Ivan Simonika
Experts
This development is a scalping system. The Forex Go bot shows excellent results, which can be seen in the screenshots. You can shamelessly start the protest and the bot with such a rite, self-confidently churning in your abilities. The bot can be tested on high currency pairs and high periods. In order to install the test tester so it is indicated on the screenshots, for correct test. You need to trade on timeframes M1-M15. Expert Advisor is designed to trade on any instrument. It is preferable
Stable Pulse
Ivan Simonika
Experts
The work of the Stable Pulse bot is displayed in the form of several key mmoments, which can be seen in the screenshots. This development is a scalping system. You can download and test the bot for free this way by yourself making sure of its capabilities. The bot can be tested on different currency pairs and different periods. The main thing is to set the tester settings as shown in the screenshot, for correct testing. You need to trade on timeframes M1-M15. Expert Advisor is designed to trade
Protected Article
Ivan Simonika
Experts
Universal scalper with averaged algorithm to exit the drawdown. The Protected Article advisor uses an author's scalping strategy. More than a year of work on a demo and on real accounts. The adviser will be a good assistant when scalping, trading on the news, as well as when opening many transactions on different currency pairs. It must be run on the chart of each pair that you want to trade. The parameters of the adviser are clear and easy to configure. Advisor Goal Scalping results in small
Trend Agile
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
The Trend Agil e indicator tracks the market trend with very high reliability. Sharp price fluctuations, as well as noise around averaged prices, are ignored. All intersection points will be ideal points at which the direction of the trend changes. Signal points, places where color changes, can be used as points of potential market reversal. This development can be used both for long-term trading, and for piping on small periods. The indiuctor algorithm implements a variety of technical analysis
Balanced Bot
Ivan Simonika
Experts
Balanced Bot - the adviser uses a number of indicators to search for signals for entry. It works in fully automatic mode! Use default settings. Unlike alternative developments, this bot can simultaneously trade on both buy and sell. This is a significant advantage in real work because it makes it possible to achieve significantly better results due to increased capitalization. The bot works like a scalpel with sharp price movements, or uses series closures by averaging the overall position. Tur
Action Points
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
This indicator gives signals about a trend change, shows successful signals. High probability of a successful trend, it can be used with an optimal risk to profit ratio. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag, it can be used both for pipsing in small periods and for long-term trading. The indicator algorithm works using open prices, and you can work with a zero bar. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
Distinct
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Introducing the trend indicator! Ready trading system. The principle of the indicator is to automatically determine the current state of the market when placed on a chart. The indicator analyzes market dynamics for pivot points. Shows the favorable moments of entering the market in stripes. It can be used as a channel indicator or level indicator! This indicator allows you to analyze historical data, and on their basis display instructions to the trader on further actions. To find out how to det
Analyst Bot
Ivan Simonika
Experts
Analyst Bot - the adviser uses many moving average indicators to search for signals to enter. Works in fully automatic mode! You do not need any settings, you can use the default settings. The bot passes the historical gap for the 19-year period from 2000 to 2019. Unlike alternative developments, this bot can simultaneously trade both on buy and on sell. That is, it has two independent systems of analysis. This is a significant advantage in real life because it gives the opportunity to achieve
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