Trading Assistant Auto Trail SL and Exit methods
- Utilities
-
Salvador Martinez RamosFor + 10 years creating EAs and Metatrader 4 and 5, indicators & Python automation.
It all started as a hobby...
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 9 May 2021
- Activations: 5
This MT4 EA created by me to help you test Your Manual Trading strategies.
SL TP
Trail SL
Break-Even
M.Basket
Trail SL based on the distance of an EMA
Lot or Lot multiplier
And the multiple possible combinations.
Once configured, you only have to hit the buttons
The EA will place the Lot, the SL, TP, Basket, or Trail automatically so that you can focus on your strategy.
The EA will work in Backtest or Live Trading, Real, or Demo.