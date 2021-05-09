Trading Assistant Auto Trail SL and Exit methods

This MT4 EA created by me to help you test Your Manual Trading strategies.

The EA Automatically place:

SL TP
Trail SL
Break-Even
M.Basket
Trail SL based on the distance of an EMA
Lot or Lot multiplier

    And the multiple possible combinations.

    Once configured, you only have to hit the buttons

    The EA will place the Lot, the SL, TP, Basket, or Trail automatically so that you can focus on your strategy.

    The EA will work in Backtest or Live Trading, Real, or Demo.


    Video Trading Assistant Auto Trail SL and Exit methods
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    Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
    Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    Utilities
    VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
    VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.85 (61)
    Utilities
    Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
    Custom Alerts AIO MT4
    Daniel Stein
    Utilities
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    MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
    Lukas Roth
    4.88 (42)
    Utilities
    MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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    Salvador Martinez Ramos
    Utilities
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    Visual Theme Indicator
    Salvador Martinez Ramos
    Indicators
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    SideWay or Range Market Detector
    Salvador Martinez Ramos
    Indicators
    This indicator uses a formula based on bollinger bands to determine if the market is in Range or not. It can be used to filter entries and not operate in a sideways market. It has a minimum value of 0.2 from which it could be operated, although you can modify it in the options to adjust it to your trading style or the market you use. If the histogram below is red, the market is in range, if it is green, volatility is higher.
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    Close all trades buttons
    Salvador Martinez Ramos
    Utilities
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    News Filter Expert Advisor for MT4
    Salvador Martinez Ramos
    Utilities
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    Average Daily Range Levels
    Salvador Martinez Ramos
    Indicators
    The Average Daily Range Levels indicator shows the ADR levels on the chart as if they were supports and resistances and is updated daily. By default the indicator uses the 5-day average of the daily range. There are several strategies that suggest that these levels can be used to determine where the price can bounce and it is often said that the price can typically move 75% of the ADR. In future versions I may add alerts at each level Can you suggest any changes? Greetings!
    Forex Sentiment Trader PRO EA
    Salvador Martinez Ramos
    5 (2)
    Utilities
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    Simple and Easy MT4 Trade Panel
    Salvador Martinez Ramos
    Utilities
    Simple and Easy MT4 Trade Panel by Winidecorw I created this EA to make your life easier by making it easier and faster to open your trades. The price will increase progressively, take advantage now! Simplify Your Trading with the Simple and Easy MT4 Trade Panel Are you tired of wasting time setting up each trade in MetaTrader 4? With the simple and easy MT4 trading dashboard, taking your trading to the next level has never been so quick and easy! This Trade Assistant dashboard is the Simple an
    Trend Hunter Beast
    Salvador Martinez Ramos
    Indicators
    Trend Hunter Beast MT5 Indicator Easy to follow the overall trend by looking at a higher timeframe. Simple entry when the arrow appears. Exits are made on the opposite arrow, or you can place a stop loss below the last low or high, and a stop loss as desired. Applies to any Forex asset, although it is recommended to use pairs with low spreads. You can also use it on crypto assets or indices such as the SP500, etc. Check the trend on higher timeframes such as D1 and H1, and enter in the same d
    Smart Remote Trade Assistant MT5
    Salvador Martinez Ramos
    Utilities
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