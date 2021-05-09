Trading Assistant Auto Trail SL and Exit methods

This MT4 EA created by me to help you test Your Manual Trading strategies.







SL TP

Trail SL

Break-Even

M.Basket

Trail SL based on the distance of an EMA

Lot or Lot multiplier SL TPTrail SLBreak-EvenM.BasketTrail SL based on the distance of an EMALot or Lot multiplier





And the multiple possible combinations.





Once configured, you only have to hit the buttons





The EA will place the Lot, the SL, TP, Basket, or Trail automatically so that you can focus on your strategy.





The EA will work in Backtest or Live Trading, Real, or Demo.





The EA Automatically place:



