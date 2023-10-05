Winidecorw News Filter EA

News Filter EA sends a PUSH notification to the MT4 APP on your phone , can close all trades before Economics News and turns OFF MT4 Automatically before the news. You can get it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71264

You only need to authorize this url in the MT4 options: https: To authorize this url in MT4 you must go to Tools, Options, Expert Advisors, Allow Web Request, add the url and click Accept.



Since 1.7 version the EA have Close all trades before news functions added



When Metatrader turns off, it saves the state of all the charts, indicators and Expert Advisors that you have in them.





What do we get with this?





No EA can open any trades during Economic News, as Metatrader is Off!





Many traders will recommend NOT trading during the news since indicators and Expert Advisors tend to make mistakes unnecessarily.

arriving several times in SL in a very few minutes since at that moment some politician is talking about the economy or giving a report and

the price usually rises and falls dramatically in a matter of minutes due to expectation

Very few trading systems work well during these events.





After a few minutes, you can start Metatrader 4 again, and it will continue working normally,

with all EAs and Indicators as they were before shutting down.

Watch the video to see the EA's features:





Optional: Check out my FREE Windows app that restarts MT4 10 minutes after shutting down, or you can open Metatrader manually after receiving the closure notification.







