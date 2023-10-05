Winidecorw News Filter EA

News Filter EA sends a PUSH notification to the MT4 APP on your phone , can close all trades before Economics News and turns OFF MT4 Automatically before the news.
You can get it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71264
You only need to authorize this url in the MT4 options:
https: //ec.forexprostools.com/
To authorize this url in MT4 you must go to Tools, Options, Expert Advisors, Allow Web Request, add the url and click Accept.
Since 1.7 version the EA have Close all trades before news functions added
with all EAs and Indicators as they were before shutting down.
Watch the video to see the EA's features:
Optional:
Check out my FREE Windows app that restarts MT4 10 minutes after shutting down,
or you can open Metatrader manually after receiving the closure notification.