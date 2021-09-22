Trade Time Manager MT5

5

The EA opens and closes new orders on time. It can be used to implement trading scenarios of any complexity by creating a list of tasks.

 

There are two options for completing the task

  1. The task is executed on the specified date and time - it is executed once and is removed from the list.
  2. The task is executed with repetition on the specified day of the week and time - the task with repetitions is not removed from the list.

 

Panel settings

  • Symbol - select the symbol for the trade function.
  • Time - date and time of the trading function execution. Input format: date and time "yyyy.mm.dd hh: mi: ss" or time "hh: mi: ss".
  • Trade - a list of trade functions.
  • Lot - the volume of the transaction.
  • Price - the open price of a pending order.
  • Stop Loss - distance to place a Stop Loss order in points. 0 - disabled.
  • Take Profit - distance to place a Take Profit order in points. 0 - disabled.
  • Repeat - repeating by day of the week.
  • Add - add to the list.

 

Trade functions: Buy, Buy Stop, Buy Limit, Sell, Sell Stop, Sell Limit.

 

Closing functions

  • Close Buy - closes all Buy trades.
  • Close Sell - closes all Sell deals.
  • Close Buy / Sell - performs two functions Close Buy, Close Sell.
  • Close Profit - closes all profitable trades.
  • Close Loss - closes all Losing trades.
  • Close Stop - closes all pending Buy Stop, Sell Stop orders.
  • Close Limit - closes all pending Buy Limit, Sell Limit orders.
  • Close Stop / Limit - performs two functions Close Stop, Close Limit.


Reviews 1
Heinrich_H
22
Heinrich_H 2024.01.18 18:05 
 

Работает без нареканий. Проверил для своих задач.

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Heinrich_H
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Heinrich_H 2024.01.18 18:05 
 

Работает без нареканий. Проверил для своих задач.

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