Direct Hint is an arrow indicator for determining the trend, which can adjust to the price. Direct Hint is one of the most interesting trend indicators. On the highs, you can get several hundred pips in one trade with the trend. The indicator shows the direction of the trend. This is an arrow tool that provides ready-made signals. If an upward trend begins, the indicator draws a blue upward arrow. At the beginning of a downtrend, the instrument shows a red down arrow.





Direct Hint takes into account the minimum and maximum values ​​of the extreme candles on the chart, then brings them to the average and compares them with the past data. Based on the analysis performed, it gives a signal to sell or buy. The indicator implements a trend trading strategy, filtering and all the necessary functions built into one tool! The principle of operation of the indicator is to automatically determine the current state of the market when placed on a chart, analyze historical data based on historical data and display instructions for further actions on the trader's screen.