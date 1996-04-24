The implementation of the Trend Turn trend indicator is simple - in the form of lines of two colors. The indicator algorithm is based on standard indicators as well as its own mathematical calculations.





The indicator will help users determine the direction of the trend. It will also become an indispensable advisor for entering the market or closing a position. This indicator is recommended for everyone, both beginners and professionals.





How to interpret information from the indicator. We sell when the line color changes from green to pink and hold a short position until the color changes to blue again. We buy when the color of the indicator line changes from pink to green. Hold the long position until the color of the line changes.