Rsi MA Pullback 2

DO YOU WANT TRADING ROBOTS? READ THIS.

Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability. If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job.

Don't buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn't necessarily profitable. Even with a profitable robot, if you take high risks per trade, you'll blow your account. You shouldn't judge the effectiveness of a robot based on 2 or 3 trades, but rather on a hundred trades or more.





GENERAL IDEA OF THE STRATEGY

This robot does not use a Grid or a Martingale system.





DOWNLOADING OF BACKTEST INPUT PARAMETERS FOR SYMBOLS

After doawnloading the input parameters, when you want to check the results of my backtest, use deriv's "Swap-Free Account", otherwise you will have different results. Most of my robots do swing tarding, that's why I trade with the Swap-Free Account.
























































